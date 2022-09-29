https://sputniknews.com/20220929/russian-foreign-ministry-says-part-of-issues-with-us-under-new-start-resolved-1101347789.html

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Part of Issues With US Under New START Resolved

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Part of Issues With US Under New START Resolved

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Some of the problematic issues that were discussed with the United States on the topic of inspections under the Strategic Arms Reduction... 29.09.2022

At the same time, she added, a number of significant difficulties remain: the implementation of the treaty's "essentially routine measures is complicated by the unconstructive anti-Russian actions of the United States and its partners."Signed in 2010, the New START is a nuclear arms reduction treaty between Russia and the US, which aims at halving the number of strategic nuclear missile launchers. It was set to expire last year, however, Moscow and Washington managed to find a common ground and approved a prolongation of the accord for five more years without renegotiating any of its terms.

