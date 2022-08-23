International
Russia, US Commit to Negotiation in Good Faith of Successor to New START, NPT Final Draft Shows
Russia, US Commit to Negotiation in Good Faith of Successor to New START, NPT Final Draft Shows
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Russia and the United States commit to negotiating in good faith a successor framework to replace the New START treaty by 2026...
"The Russian Federation and the United States commit to the negotiation in good faith of a successor framework to replace the 'New START' Treaty before its expiration in 2026 in order to achieve deeper, verifiable and irreversible reductions in their nuclear arsenals," the document said.This document is the first final draft which was sent to the state parties, but it is highly likely to be amended.Signed in 2010, the New START is a nuclear arms reduction treaty between Russia and the US, which aims at halving the number of strategic nuclear missile launchers. It was set to expire last year, however, Moscow and Washington agreed to prolong the treaty for five more years without renegotiating any of its terms.
15:28 GMT 23.08.2022 (Updated: 15:31 GMT 23.08.2022)
© Sputnik / Maxim Blinov / Go to the photo bankThe national flags of Russia and the USA are seen on the building of the US Embassy in Novinsky Boulevard in central Moscow, Russia.
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Russia and the United States commit to negotiating in good faith a successor framework to replace the New START treaty by 2026, according to the first final draft document of the Review Conference on the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.
"The Russian Federation and the United States commit to the negotiation in good faith of a successor framework to replace the 'New START' Treaty before its expiration in 2026 in order to achieve deeper, verifiable and irreversible reductions in their nuclear arsenals," the document said.
This document is the first final draft which was sent to the state parties, but it is highly likely to be amended.
Signed in 2010, the New START is a nuclear arms reduction treaty between Russia and the US, which aims at halving the number of strategic nuclear missile launchers. It was set to expire last year, however, Moscow and Washington agreed to prolong the treaty for five more years without renegotiating any of its terms.
