At Least 11 Killed in Bus Explosion in Mali, Reports Say
Last year, Mali registered that 103 had died and 297 were injured by IEDs and mines amid clashes with extremists
At least 11 people are dead and 53 more injured in Mali; a blast occurred on Thursday on the road between Bandiagara and Goundaka in the Inner Niger Delta region, reports suggest, citing sources.
“We have just transferred nine bodies to the clinic. And it’s not over yet,” Moussa Housseyni of the local Bandiagara Youth Association previously said, adding that all the casualties were civilians.
So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
The African nation has been suffering from jihadist activity - the rebels have killed thousands and forced many more to flee their homes. Mali has experienced two military coups
since August 2020, as authorities struggled to address the security crisis
.