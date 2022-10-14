International
At Least 11 Killed in Bus Explosion in Mali, Reports Say
At Least 11 Killed in Bus Explosion in Mali, Reports Say
Last year, Mali registered that 103 had died and 297 were injured by IEDs and mines amid clashes with extremists 14.10.2022, Sputnik International
At least 11 people are dead and 53 more injured in Mali; a blast occurred on Thursday on the road between Bandiagara and Goundaka in the Inner Niger Delta region, reports suggest, citing sources.So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.The African nation has been suffering from jihadist activity - the rebels have killed thousands and forced many more to flee their homes. Mali has experienced two military coups since August 2020, as authorities struggled to address the security crisis.
