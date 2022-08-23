International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik International: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20220823/colonel-abdoulaye-maiga-appointed-interim-prime-minister-of-mali-1099885996.html
Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga Appointed Interim Prime Minister of Mali
Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga Appointed Interim Prime Minister of Mali
On 13 August, Mali's prime minister, Choguel Maiga, suffered a stroke and was ordered by his doctor to rest after months of intense exertion, according to... 23.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-23T10:31+0000
2022-08-23T10:31+0000
africa
mali
prime minister
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/17/1099884919_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_84afd13b02a954da0fe873731fc563d7.jpg
On Sunday, Colonel Abdoulaye Idrissa Maiga was appointed interim head of government in Mali. Maiga is also the government spokesman as well as its minister of territorial administration and decentralization.Abdoulaye Maiga has held a number of ministerial positions in the past and has run for the presidential elections in 2002, 2013 and 2018, but without success. He is standing in for Choguel Maiga, who was forced to rest by his doctor.The Republic of Mali has experienced two military coups since August 2020. During the first, which took place on 18 August 2020, President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita was removed from power. A military group led by Colonel Assimi Goita appointed Bah Ndaw as interim President of Mali. However, on 26 May 2021, he was ousted by the same military group and by a decree of the Constitutional Court of Mali, Goita was appointed head of state for a transitional period.
mali
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/17/1099884919_40:0:2769:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_93bb8d034bfca6c256f6d65d5bc70957.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
mali, prime minister
mali, prime minister

Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga Appointed Interim Prime Minister of Mali

10:31 GMT 23.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / MICHELE CATTANIMalian former president Amadou Toumani Toure (2nd L) looks on flanked by Malian Prime Minister Abdoulaye Idrissa Maiga (R) after disembarking from a plane in Bamako on December 24, 2017
Malian former president Amadou Toumani Toure (2nd L) looks on flanked by Malian Prime Minister Abdoulaye Idrissa Maiga (R) after disembarking from a plane in Bamako on December 24, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / MICHELE CATTANI
Subscribe
International
India
On 13 August, Mali's prime minister, Choguel Maiga, suffered a stroke and was ordered by his doctor to rest after months of intense exertion, according to prime minister’s office.
On Sunday, Colonel Abdoulaye Idrissa Maiga was appointed interim head of government in Mali. Maiga is also the government spokesman as well as its minister of territorial administration and decentralization.

"Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga, minister of territorial administration and decentralization is designated to ensure the continuation of the government of Choguel Kokalla Maiga, prime minister," said a decree read on state television on Sunday.

Abdoulaye Maiga has held a number of ministerial positions in the past and has run for the presidential elections in 2002, 2013 and 2018, but without success. He is standing in for Choguel Maiga, who was forced to rest by his doctor.
The Republic of Mali has experienced two military coups since August 2020. During the first, which took place on 18 August 2020, President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita was removed from power. A military group led by Colonel Assimi Goita appointed Bah Ndaw as interim President of Mali. However, on 26 May 2021, he was ousted by the same military group and by a decree of the Constitutional Court of Mali, Goita was appointed head of state for a transitional period.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала