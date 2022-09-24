International
LIVE: General Debate at 77th United Nations General Assembly Enters Fifth Day
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik International: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20220924/protests-against-un-peacekeepers-unfold-in-middle-of-mali-national-holiday-1101171099.html
Protests Against UN Peacekeepers Unfold in Middle of Mali National Holiday
Protests Against UN Peacekeepers Unfold in Middle of Mali National Holiday
A military parade in Mali, featuring fighter planes performing a fly past, took place on 22 September to celebrate the country's Independence Day... 24.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-24T13:59+0000
2022-09-24T14:20+0000
africa
africa
mali
protest
independence day
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/18/1101177844_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ac5326d696e22f52a8ba8cd389168b57.jpg
Protests broke out in Mali’s capital city, Bamako, against UN peacekeepers while the country was celebrating its Independence Day on 22 September.A huge crowd of protestors with Malian - and, occasionally, Russian - flags marched through the streets of the capital chanting anti-UN slogans.MINUSMA has operated in Mali since 2013, aiming to “ensure security, assist the reestablishment of state authority and to promote human rights in that country,” according to a mission statement from the United Nations Peacekeeping force.Last June, the UN Security Council extended MINUSMA's operations for a year until 30 June 2023, but for the first time without air support from France.This year was the first time Mali celebrated its first Independence Day with no French troops on its territory, as the French left the country after its 10-year Operation Barkhane, which was aimed, according to French officials, at fighting Islamist terrorism in the Sahel, a semi-arid region in Africa.The end of Operation Barkhane in Mali was accompanied by the country's government blaming France for supporting terrorists inside the country.On 14 May 2022, young Malians demonstrated in support of their army's leaders who were said to be pursuing a strategy at odds with French interests.After the last French soldiers withdrew from Mali in August, France's Minister of the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu claimed that his country's presence in the Sahel and "reinforced cooperation with the countries of the area, eg Niger" will continue. In the wake of leaving Mali, France move Operation Barkhane's headquarters to Niger.On 18 September, demonstrators from Niger marched through the streets of that country's capital, Niamey, to protest against French troops who had been newly deployed in their home.The protestors were holding banners saying “criminal French army - get out” and “The colonial army of Barkhane must go". Many of the protestors were carrying Russian flags.
https://sputniknews.com/20220920/why-nigerien-protesters-want-french-army-out--wave-russian-flags-1101019233.html
africa
mali
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Olga Borodkina
Olga Borodkina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/18/1101177844_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cd6b7bf556458803bab0d4c560c72670.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
africa, mali, protest, independence day
africa, mali, protest, independence day

Protests Against UN Peacekeepers Unfold in Middle of Mali National Holiday

13:59 GMT 24.09.2022 (Updated: 14:20 GMT 24.09.2022)
© AFP 2022 / OUSMANE MAKAVELIA supporter of Malian Interim President holds up the flag of Mali during a pro-Junta and pro-Russia rally in Bamako on May 13, 2022. - Several hundred Malians have gathered in Bamako to support the junta, the army and military cooperation with the Russians, AFP journalists report. (Photo by OUSMANE MAKAVELI / AFP)
A supporter of Malian Interim President holds up the flag of Mali during a pro-Junta and pro-Russia rally in Bamako on May 13, 2022. - Several hundred Malians have gathered in Bamako to support the junta, the army and military cooperation with the Russians, AFP journalists report. (Photo by OUSMANE MAKAVELI / AFP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / OUSMANE MAKAVELI
Subscribe
International
India
Olga Borodkina
All materialsWrite to the author
A military parade in Mali, featuring fighter planes performing a fly past, took place on 22 September to celebrate the country's Independence Day, commemorating when the African nation broke free from French imperialism in 1960.
Protests broke out in Mali’s capital city, Bamako, against UN peacekeepers while the country was celebrating its Independence Day on 22 September.
A huge crowd of protestors with Malian - and, occasionally, Russian - flags marched through the streets of the capital chanting anti-UN slogans.
"MINUSMA [United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali] has done nothing here. We want them to leave. We are here to show the international community that we no longer want MINUSMA. We don't care about MINUSMA. We love our country. We want our soldiers, led by Colonel Assimi Goïta," a protestor, cited by AfricaNews, said.
© Photo : Twitter screenshotProtests in Mali, 22 September 2022
Protests in Mali, 22 September 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2022
Protests in Mali, 22 September 2022
© Photo : Twitter screenshot
"They can go back to their homes and stay there. We don't need their help anymore. Assimi Goïta [interim President of Mali since 2021] is enough for us. The Malian youth is enough for us," another ptotestor said.
MINUSMA has operated in Mali since 2013, aiming to “ensure security, assist the reestablishment of state authority and to promote human rights in that country,” according to a mission statement from the United Nations Peacekeeping force.
Last June, the UN Security Council extended MINUSMA's operations for a year until 30 June 2023, but for the first time without air support from France.
This year was the first time Mali celebrated its first Independence Day with no French troops on its territory, as the French left the country after its 10-year Operation Barkhane, which was aimed, according to French officials, at fighting Islamist terrorism in the Sahel, a semi-arid region in Africa.
The end of Operation Barkhane in Mali was accompanied by the country's government blaming France for supporting terrorists inside the country.
On 14 May 2022, young Malians demonstrated in support of their army's leaders who were said to be pursuing a strategy at odds with French interests.
A man holds a placard reading Long live Russia as people demonstrate against French military presence in Niger on September 18, 2022 in Niamey. - French forces first intervened in the Sahel's jihadist emergency in 2013, sending troops to support Malian forces fighting a regional insurgency. It widened the effort a year later with Operation Barkhane, eventually deploying some 5,100 troops, warplanes and drones in former colonies Chad, Burkina Faso, Mali, Mauritania and Niger. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2022
Africa
Why Nigerien Protesters Want French Army Out & Wave Russian Flags
20 September, 17:05 GMT
After the last French soldiers withdrew from Mali in August, France's Minister of the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu claimed that his country's presence in the Sahel and "reinforced cooperation with the countries of the area, eg Niger" will continue.
In the wake of leaving Mali, France move Operation Barkhane's headquarters to Niger.
On 18 September, demonstrators from Niger marched through the streets of that country's capital, Niamey, to protest against French troops who had been newly deployed in their home.
The protestors were holding banners saying “criminal French army - get out” and “The colonial army of Barkhane must go". Many of the protestors were carrying Russian flags.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала