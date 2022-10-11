International

Democratic Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Halt US Arms Sales to Saudis for One Year
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Democratic lawmakers Richard Blumenthal and Ro Khanna introduced a bill on Tuesday that would halt all US arms sales to Saudi Arabia for... 11.10.2022, Sputnik International
18:40 GMT 11.10.2022
The U.S. Capitol building is seen as the sun rises in Washington
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Democratic lawmakers Richard Blumenthal and Ro Khanna introduced a bill on Tuesday that would halt all US arms sales to Saudi Arabia for one year.
"To provide for a temporary 1-year halt to all proposed direct commercial sales and foreign military sales to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia of weaponry and munitions," the bill states.
The suspension would include a halt to US sales of ammunition, weapons support and equipment, repair parts, and US government and contractor services to provide logistical support to the Saudi government, according to the legislation.
The Biden administration reportedly lobbied Saudi Arabia to delay the decision in a bid to prevent gas prices from skyrocketing ahead of the US midterm elections, which are less than a month away.
In this Wednesday, April 8, 2020, file photo, the sun sets behind an idle pump jack near Karnes City, Texas. Demand for oil continues to fall due to the new coronavirus outbreak. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.10.2022
World
Saudi Arabia's Decision to Back Recent OPEC+ Cuts Not Meant to Harm US - Foreign Minister
8 October, 01:21 GMT
Earlier on Tuesday, White House spokesperson John Kirby said President Joe Biden will reevaluate US relations with Saudi Arabia after the Saudi-led OPEC+ group of countries recently decided to cut oil production.
Kirby added that Biden is willing to discuss this issue with members of Congress.
On Wednesday, OPEC+ announced that it agreed to cut oil production by two million barrels per day from November and will take production levels agreed for August as a reference point. The move was made in response to uncertainty in global oil market outlooks, in part caused by Western sanctions on Russian energy deliveries and the G7 plans to introduce a price cap on Russian crude.
The decision from OPEC+ received backlash from the United States, which demanded an increase in production to combat rising domestic gasoline prices.
