Kremlin: OPEC+ Decision to Cut Oil Production is a 'Victory of Common Sense'

Last week, the group of influential oil-producing countries agreed to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day (bpd), undermining the Biden... 09.10.2022, Sputnik International

The responsible position taken by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its major non-member countries to cut oil output serves to balance out the chaos caused on global energy markets by the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov has said."Of course, the fact that [Russia's] president was able to establish mutually respectful relations [with Saudi Arabia and the UAE] which are based on mutual benefit, based on mutual trust - this of course helps to discuss the most critical details. I am not inclined to say that this is some kind of victory on our part. This is a victory of common sense," Peskov said in an interview with Russian television on Sunday.OPEC+ agreed to cut crude production by 2 million bpd on Wednesday after talks in Vienna, with the cuts expected to enter into force in November.The move was taken amid growing uncertainty in global oil markets, caused in part by Western efforts to limit the purchase of Russian energy and to introduce a 'price cap' on Russian crude oil. Russian officials have previously warned that any attempts to 'cap' Russian oil prices may lead to a halt in exports.The White House expressed "disappointment" over the decision, pledging to add an additional 10 million barrels from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve, while some lawmakers threatened to pull US weapons systems out of Saudi Arabia and the UAE in retaliation. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington would consider "a number of response options" against Riyadh over the cuts, while Biden press secretary Karin Jean-Pierre accused OPEC+ of "aligning with Russia." Democratic Senator Chris Murphy encouraged Washington to begin a "wholesale reevaluation" of America's alliance with Riyadh, while Democratic Congressman Tom Malinowski accused the Gulf states of seeking to tank the US economy and to "help" Washington's enemies.Saudi and OPEC+ officials dismissed Washington's complaints, saying the agreed cuts were designed to stabilize energy markets.

