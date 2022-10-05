https://sputniknews.com/20221005/opec-agrees-to-cut-oil-production-by-two-million-barrels-per-day-source-says-1101538321.html
OPEC+ Agrees to Cut Oil Production by Two Million Barrels Per Day, Source Says
The organization, which includes Russia, Saudi Arabia and other oil producers, previously noted that it seeks to prevent volatality on the market. 05.10.2022, Sputnik International
Countries of the OPEC+ agreed to cut their oil output by two million barrels per day on Wednesday, a source told Sputnik. The source clarified that all members voted in favor of the reduction after discussing oil market reports. The cuts are expected to enter into force this November.Previously, reports suggested that the cut was offered by the ministerial monitoring committee.The price of Brent crude soared above $125 a barrel in February after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine. The sanctions imposed against Moscow by the US, the EU, and Britain, resulted in skyrocketing gas and energy prices, however, over the following months, oil prices dropped well below $90.At the same time, G7 leaders proposed the imposition of a price cap on Russian oil - a plan which Moscow lambasted as "absurd", warning that the move will destabilize the oil market.Meanwhile, Russia significantly boosted its exports to countries that ignored western sanctions.
