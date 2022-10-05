https://sputniknews.com/20221005/trump-says-us-could-boost-domestic-energy-production-instead-of-begging-foreign-countries-1101553363.html

Trump Says US Could Boost Domestic Energy Production Instead of Begging Foreign Countries

Trump Says US Could Boost Domestic Energy Production Instead of Begging Foreign Countries

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States could boost its domestic production of oil and gas instead of begging other countries to increase their supplies amid... 05.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-05T23:22+0000

2022-10-05T23:22+0000

2022-10-05T23:23+0000

americas

us

donald trump

opec

joe biden

oil production

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/01/1101410399_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_fea16142b6e8e01f2ffc90aa0d642df0.jpg

"We’re begging Venezuela, we’re begging Saudi Arabia, we’re begging everybody for oil, and we have more than everybody right under our feet," Trump said on Wednesday. "We need to rapidly expand domestic oil and gas production to restore energy independence immediately, just like we had two years ago. That will also help end the war with Russia going into Ukraine."Trump said the United States should send fuel to Europe to help the continent this winter with a prospective energy crisis, sparked by sanctions on Russian exports.Earlier on Wednesday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries Plus (OPEC+) agreed to reduce production by 2 million barrels per day beginning in November - a decision condemned as "shortsighted" by the Biden administration.The United States will release an additional 10 million barrels of oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve in November in response to the OPEC+ decision, the White House said.

https://sputniknews.com/20221005/opec-agrees-to-cut-oil-production-by-two-million-barrels-per-day-source-says-1101538321.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, donald trump, opec, joe biden, oil production