https://sputniknews.com/20221008/us-likely-to-keep-response-to-opec-cuts-limited-to-increasing-own-supply-expert-says-1101628739.html

US Likely to Keep Response to OPEC+ Cuts Limited to Increasing Own Supply, Expert Says

US Likely to Keep Response to OPEC+ Cuts Limited to Increasing Own Supply, Expert Says

MOSCOW, (Sputnik), Kirill Krasilnikov - The United States is unlikely to resort to serious punitive measures against Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries in... 08.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-08T06:11+0000

2022-10-08T06:11+0000

2022-10-08T06:11+0000

world

opec

us

russia

saudi arabia

oil

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/04/1082257498_0:54:3446:1992_1920x0_80_0_0_059838c27c1a65bfb3b0992164c14e14.jpg

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that Washington was considering a number of response options against Saudi Arabia after the energy alliance decided to cut oil production by two million barrels per day.According to the expert, GCC countries wanted to shield themselves from a possible recession by maximizing their revenues now. When asked if Washington would go as far as to withdraw its troops from Saudi Arabia and reduce military cooperation with the country, as proposed by some US Congress members, Singh said it was hard to see President Joe Biden making a major response in terms of the US presence in the region.He suggested that there could be a redeployment of some troops within the region but anything more significant would mark the end of the US partnership with the Saudis and Biden "would be very hesitant about such a radical move."On Wednesday, OPEC+ announced that the alliance agreed to cut oil production by two million barrels per day from November and will take production levels agreed for August as a reference point. The move was made in response to uncertainty in global oil market outlooks, in part caused by Western sanctions on Russian energy deliveries and the G7 plans to introduce a price cap on Russian crude. The decision received backlash from the US, which demanded an increase in production to combat rising domestic prices.

russia

saudi arabia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

opec, us, russia, saudi arabia, oil