https://sputniknews.com/20221006/swedens-completed-probe-into-nord-stream-terrorist-acts-increases-suspicions-of-sabotage-1101570066.html

Sweden's Completed Probe Into Nord Stream Terrorist Acts Increases Suspicions of Sabotage

Sweden's Completed Probe Into Nord Stream Terrorist Acts Increases Suspicions of Sabotage

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The investigation of the Swedish Security Services into the Nord Stream terrorist acts, which was completed on Thursday, confirmed... 06.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-06T11:47+0000

2022-10-06T11:47+0000

2022-10-06T11:47+0000

nord stream sabotage

sweden

russia

nord stream pipeline

nord stream 2

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1c/1101300397_0:94:1800:1107_1920x0_80_0_0_c57b09b7699abd78e61ecd94a183ef53.jpg

The incidents on Nord Stream 1 and 2 occurred on September 26, as the operator of the system reported rapid pressure drops and leaks. Later, Sweden and Denmark registered explosions in the area and dispatched their forces to secure the area. According to the operator, the damage to the pipeline is unprecedented.Russia alleged that it was a deliberate terrorist attack targeting the European energy system, hinting that Washington and London were to blame. At the same time, the Russian prosecutor general's office informed that it is investigating the pipeline incidents as acts of international terrorism. Sweden and Denmark, however, refused to cooperate with Moscow in their probe.

sweden

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sweden, russia, nord stream pipeline, nord stream 2