Sweden's Completed Probe Into Nord Stream Terrorist Acts Increases Suspicions of Sabotage
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The investigation of the Swedish Security Services into the Nord Stream terrorist acts, which was completed on Thursday, confirmed explosions near the pipelines and strengthened the suspicions of sabotage, the Swedish authorities said.
"The Swedish Security Services crime scene investigation of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines has now been completed. The investigation has strengthened the suspicions of gross sabotage... The crime scene investigation has shown that there have been detonations near Nord Stream 1 and 2, within the Swedish economic zone, resulting in extensive damage to the gas pipelines," the Swedish security services said in a statement.
The incidents on Nord Stream 1 and 2 occurred on September 26, as the operator of the system reported rapid pressure drops and leaks. Later, Sweden and Denmark registered explosions in the area and dispatched their forces to secure the area. According to the operator, the damage to the pipeline is unprecedented.
Russia alleged that it was a deliberate terrorist attack
targeting the European energy system, hinting that Washington and London were to blame. At the same time, the Russian prosecutor general's office informed that it is investigating the pipeline incidents as acts of international terrorism. Sweden and Denmark, however, refused to cooperate with Moscow
in their probe.