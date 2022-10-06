Sweden's Completed Probe Into Nord Stream Terrorist Acts Increases Suspicions of Sabotage

International
Nord Stream Sabotage
On September 26, the Nord Stream AG operator registered a rapid gas pressure drop on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and Nord Stream 1 followed soon after. Sweden and Denmark said that they had detected underwater blasts in the area. The operator already called the damage to the system "unprecedented".
The incidents on Nord Stream 1 and 2 occurred on September 26, as the operator of the system reported rapid pressure drops and leaks. Later, Sweden and Denmark registered explosions in the area and dispatched their forces to secure the area. According to the operator, the damage to the pipeline is unprecedented.Russia alleged that it was a deliberate terrorist attack targeting the European energy system, hinting that Washington and London were to blame. At the same time, the Russian prosecutor general's office informed that it is investigating the pipeline incidents as acts of international terrorism. Sweden and Denmark, however, refused to cooperate with Moscow in their probe.
11:47 GMT 06.10.2022
Gas leak at Nord Stream 2 as seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm, Denmark September 27, 2022
