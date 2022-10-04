https://sputniknews.com/20221004/power-cables-in-baltic-sea-to-be-examined-near-nord-stream-pipelines-reports-say-1101500747.html

Power Cables in Baltic Sea to Be Examined Near Nord Stream Pipelines, Reports Say

HELSINKI (Sputnik) - The examination of the power cables running along the bottom of the Baltic Sea will be held on Tuesday near the sites of the explosions on... 04.10.2022, Sputnik International

Cable checks will be carried out to ensure that they have not been damaged by the explosions on the Nord Stream pipelines, broadcaster Yle said, adding that the cables run close to the site​​. However, it has not been specified who exactly will check the cables.According to the broadcaster, various cables run along the bottom of the Baltic Sea, including a large power line from Sweden to Poland a few meters from the damaged gas pipeline.Last week, simultaneous attacks, designated by Russia as terrorist, on both Nord Stream pipelines transporting gas from Russia to Europe caused a fall in pressure and leaks into the Baltic Sea.On Sunday, the Danish Energy Agency said, citing the pipeline's operator, Nord Stream AG, that the gas leak on the damaged Nord Stream 1 pipeline stopped. On Saturday, the Danish Energy Agency made a similar statement on Nord Stream 2, announcing that gas outflow from breaches on the pipeline had also stopped and pressure evened out.The Russian Prosecutor General's Office said on Wednesday that it was investigating the pipeline explosions as acts of international terrorism. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that the US, Poland, and Ukraine could have been the direct beneficiaries of any destruction on the Nord Stream pipeline.

