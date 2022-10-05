https://sputniknews.com/20221005/kremlin-moscow-alarmed-by-idea-of-excluding-russia-from-investigation-on-nord-stream-1101531082.html
Kremlin: Moscow Alarmed by Idea of Excluding Russia From Investigation on Nord Stream
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow is alarmed by the statements of Denmark and Sweden about the exclusion of Russia from the investigation of the situation of the incidents at the Nord Stream gas pipeline, the participation of the Russia should be mandatory, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"So far, from the press conferences that were held in Denmark and Sweden we have heard such alarming statements that any cooperation with the Russian side is excluded. We will certainly wait for some clarifications on this; we believe, of course, that the participation of Russia in the inspection of damaged sites and in the investigation of what happened should be mandatory," Peskov told reporters, commenting on whether the ban of the Swedish coast guard on the movement of ships within a radius of 5 nautical miles from the accident on the pipeline will mean that this zone will be put pf reach for Gazprom and its contractors.
Nord Stream 1 and 2 suffered fuel leaks after experiencing rapid pressure drops on September 26, while Sweden and Denmark registered explosions in the area. The operator later said that the damage to the pipeline system is unprecedented.
President Putin stated that it was a deliberate attack on European energy infrastructure
, blaming "Anglo-Saxons". At the same time, the Russian prosecutor general's office informed that it is investigating the pipeline incidents as acts of international terrorism.