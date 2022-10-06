https://sputniknews.com/20221006/moscow-denmark-excludes-russia-from-nord-stream-probe-as-it-may-already-know-perpetrator-1101568570.html

Moscow: Denmark Excludes Russia From Nord Stream Probe as It May Already Know Perpetrator

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Denmark's unwillingness to involve Russia in the investigation of the terrorist attack on the Nord Stream pipelines may indicate that... 06.10.2022, Sputnik International

On Wednesday, Denmark and Sweden stated that they plan on excluding Russia from the investigation of the situation of the incidents at the Nord Stream gas pipeline.The spokeswoman stated that these actions could suggest that Denmark knows the perpetrator of the attacks.Nord Stream pipelines suffered fuel leaks and rapid pressure drop on September 26, while Sweden and Denmark registering explosions in the area. The operator company Nord Stream AG later said that the damage to the pipeline system is unprecedented.President Putin stated that it was a deliberate assault on European energy infrastructure, hinting that the US and Britain are responsible for the blasts. At the same time, Moscow launched an investigation into the terror attack, also noting that the decision by Denmark and Sweden not to cooperate with Russia in their probe caused major concerns.

