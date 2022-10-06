https://sputniknews.com/20221006/south-korea-and-japan-condemn-north-korean-missile-launches-1101556132.html

South Korea and Japan Condemn North Korean Missile Launches

South Korea and Japan Condemn North Korean Missile Launches

TOKYO (Sputnik) - The South Korean National Security Council on Thursday strongly condemned North Korea's missile launches as a serious challenge to the entire... 06.10.2022

On Tuesday, North Korea test-launched a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years. On Thursday morning, North Korea fired yet another two short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan.The council also said it would expand military cooperation between South Korea and the United States, as well as between South Korea, the United States and Japan, and take measures to strengthen the joint defense capabilities of South Korean and American forces. The resolution passed by Japan's upper house condemning North Korea's missile tests read, "For the first time in five years, North Korea launched a missile that flew over Japan. This is a serious threat to our national security and is totally unacceptable. We protest and condemn this action in the strongest possible terms." The consideration of the document by Japan's upper house was broadcast on its official channel.On Wednesday, Japan's lower house passed a resolution in condemnation of North Korea's missile tests. Later in the day, the UN Security Council held a meeting on the North Korean missile launches. While Western countries unequivocally condemned North Korea, the Russian and Chinese envoys said North Korea's ballistic missile launches are not random, pointing out that the United States and its allies in the region have conducted joint military exercises that concern Pyongyang.On Thursday morning, North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan.On Wednesday, the UN Security Council held a meeting on the North Korean missile launches. While Western countries unequivocally condemned North Korea, the Russian and Chinese envoys said North Korea's ballistic missile launches are not random, pointing out that United States and its allies in the region have conducted joint military exercises that concern Pyongyang.On September 25, Pyongyang launched a short-range ballistic missile for the first time since June 5 and conducted several missiles launches last week. The first test-launch was carried out amid the arrival of the USS Ronald Reagan carrier strike group to participate in the combined drills with the South Korean navy.On Wednesday, a Pentagon official confirmed to Sputnik that the US carrier strike group led by USS Ronald Reagan has returned to the Sea of Japan after North Korea conducted ballistic missile launches.

