North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Toward Sea of Japan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the South Korean military. 05.10.2022, Sputnik International

North Korea on Tuesday morning also fired a ballistic missile that flew over the territory of Japan and fell in the Pacific Ocean.The US and South Korea launched four missiles in protest of North Korea's Tuesday ballistic missile test. Leaders in the west condemned the unannounced missile test.

