North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Toward Sea of Japan
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the South Korean military. 05.10.2022, Sputnik International
21:14 GMT 05.10.2022 (Updated: 21:30 GMT 05.10.2022)
Being updated
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the South Korean military.
North Korea on Tuesday morning also fired a ballistic missile that flew over the territory of Japan and fell in the Pacific Ocean.
The US and South Korea launched four missiles in protest of North Korea's Tuesday ballistic missile test.
Leaders in the west condemned the unannounced missile test.