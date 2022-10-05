International
In Photos: South Korea & US Conduct Drills in Response to DPRK Ballistic Missile Launch
In Photos: South Korea & US Conduct Drills in Response to DPRK Ballistic Missile Launch
In the most recent escalation of tensions on the Korean peninsula, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) fired an intermediate-range ballistic... 05.10.2022, Sputnik International
In the aftermath of the missile launch by North Korea, and responding to the perceived threat from the DPRK, the US along with South Korea kicked off military drills in a move to show allies' capability to prevent "further North Korean provocations". The South Korean and the US fighter jets conducted precision bombing that fired weapons at a training target off South Korea’s west coast. Also, during the exercise two sides successfully fired a total of four Army Tactical Missile Systems missiles into the sea early Wednesday. Check out how the US-South Korean drills look like!
In Photos: South Korea & US Conduct Drills in Response to DPRK Ballistic Missile Launch

12:21 GMT 05.10.2022
In the most recent escalation of tensions on the Korean peninsula, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile on October 4. The missile flew over Seoul and Tokyo and landed about 2,000 miles east of Japan, covering 2,850 miles.
In the aftermath of the missile launch by North Korea, and responding to the perceived threat from the DPRK, the US along with South Korea kicked off military drills in a move to show allies' capability to prevent "further North Korean provocations".
The South Korean and the US fighter jets conducted precision bombing that fired weapons at a training target off South Korea’s west coast. Also, during the exercise two sides successfully fired a total of four Army Tactical Missile Systems missiles into the sea early Wednesday.
Check out how the US-South Korean drills look like!
© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon

A North Korean flag flutters in the wind as a South Korean army soldier stands guard at the border villages of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.

A North Korean flag flutters in the wind as a South Korean army soldier stands guard at the border villages of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. - Sputnik International
1/8
© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon

A North Korean flag flutters in the wind as a South Korean army soldier stands guard at the border villages of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.

© AFP 2022 / Anthony Wallace

South Korean soldier (R) and UNC (United Nations Command) soldier (background, in green) stand guard near the military demarcation line (not seen) separating North and South Korea, at the Joint Security Area (JSA) of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the truce village of Panmunjom on October 4, 2022.

South Korean soldier (R) and UNC (United Nations Command) soldier (background, in green) stand guard near the military demarcation line (not seen) separating North and South Korea, at the Joint Security Area (JSA) of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the truce village of Panmunjom on October 4, 2022. - Sputnik International
2/8
© AFP 2022 / Anthony Wallace

South Korean soldier (R) and UNC (United Nations Command) soldier (background, in green) stand guard near the military demarcation line (not seen) separating North and South Korea, at the Joint Security Area (JSA) of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the truce village of Panmunjom on October 4, 2022.

© AP Photo / South Korea Defense Ministry

In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, an Army Tactical Missile System or ATACMS, missile is fired during a joint military drill between U.S. and South Korea at an undisclosed location in South Korea, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.

In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, an Army Tactical Missile System or ATACMS, missile is fired during a joint military drill between U.S. and South Korea at an undisclosed location in South Korea, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. - Sputnik International
3/8
© AP Photo / South Korea Defense Ministry

In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, an Army Tactical Missile System or ATACMS, missile is fired during a joint military drill between U.S. and South Korea at an undisclosed location in South Korea, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.

© AP Photo / South Korea Defense Ministry

In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, South Korean Air Force's F15K fighter jets and U.S. Air Force's F-16 fighter jets, fly in formation during a joint drill in an undisclosed location in South Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.

In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, South Korean Air Force&#x27;s F15K fighter jets and U.S. Air Force&#x27;s F-16 fighter jets, fly in formation during a joint drill in an undisclosed location in South Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. - Sputnik International
4/8
© AP Photo / South Korea Defense Ministry

In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, South Korean Air Force's F15K fighter jets and U.S. Air Force's F-16 fighter jets, fly in formation during a joint drill in an undisclosed location in South Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.

© AFP 2022 / Anthony Wallace

South Korean soldiers march in the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas on October 4, 2022.

South Korean soldiers march in the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas on October 4, 2022. - Sputnik International
5/8
© AFP 2022 / Anthony Wallace

South Korean soldiers march in the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas on October 4, 2022.

© AP Photo / South Korea Defense Ministry

In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, South Korean Air Force's F15K fighter jets and U.S. Air Force's F-16 fighter jets, fly in formation during a joint drill in an undisclosed location in South Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.

In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, South Korean Air Force&#x27;s F15K fighter jets and U.S. Air Force&#x27;s F-16 fighter jets, fly in formation during a joint drill in an undisclosed location in South Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. - Sputnik International
6/8
© AP Photo / South Korea Defense Ministry

In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, South Korean Air Force's F15K fighter jets and U.S. Air Force's F-16 fighter jets, fly in formation during a joint drill in an undisclosed location in South Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.

© AP Photo / South Korea Defense Ministry

In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, South Korean Air Force's F15K fighter jet fires 2 JDAM (Joint Direct Attack Munition ) bombs into an island target in South Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.

In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, South Korean Air Force&#x27;s F15K fighter jet fires 2 JDAM (Joint Direct Attack Munition ) bombs into an island target in South Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. - Sputnik International
7/8
© AP Photo / South Korea Defense Ministry

In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, South Korean Air Force's F15K fighter jet fires 2 JDAM (Joint Direct Attack Munition ) bombs into an island target in South Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.

© AP Photo / South Korea Defense Ministry

In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, an Army Tactical Missile System or ATACMS missile is fired during a joint military drill between U.S. and South Korea at an undisclosed location in South Korea, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.

In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, an Army Tactical Missile System or ATACMS missile is fired during a joint military drill between U.S. and South Korea at an undisclosed location in South Korea, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. - Sputnik International
8/8
© AP Photo / South Korea Defense Ministry

In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, an Army Tactical Missile System or ATACMS missile is fired during a joint military drill between U.S. and South Korea at an undisclosed location in South Korea, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.

