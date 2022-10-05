In Photos: South Korea & US Conduct Drills in Response to DPRK Ballistic Missile Launch
A North Korean flag flutters in the wind as a South Korean army soldier stands guard at the border villages of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.
South Korean soldier (R) and UNC (United Nations Command) soldier (background, in green) stand guard near the military demarcation line (not seen) separating North and South Korea, at the Joint Security Area (JSA) of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the truce village of Panmunjom on October 4, 2022.
In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, an Army Tactical Missile System or ATACMS, missile is fired during a joint military drill between U.S. and South Korea at an undisclosed location in South Korea, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.
In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, South Korean Air Force's F15K fighter jets and U.S. Air Force's F-16 fighter jets, fly in formation during a joint drill in an undisclosed location in South Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.
South Korean soldiers march in the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas on October 4, 2022.
In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, South Korean Air Force's F15K fighter jets and U.S. Air Force's F-16 fighter jets, fly in formation during a joint drill in an undisclosed location in South Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.
In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, South Korean Air Force's F15K fighter jet fires 2 JDAM (Joint Direct Attack Munition ) bombs into an island target in South Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.
In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, an Army Tactical Missile System or ATACMS missile is fired during a joint military drill between U.S. and South Korea at an undisclosed location in South Korea, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.
