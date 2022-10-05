https://sputniknews.com/20221005/in-photos-south-korea--us-conduct-drills-in-response-to-dprk-ballistic-missile-launch-1101534290.html

In Photos: South Korea & US Conduct Drills in Response to DPRK Ballistic Missile Launch

In the most recent escalation of tensions on the Korean peninsula, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) fired an intermediate-range ballistic... 05.10.2022, Sputnik International

In the aftermath of the missile launch by North Korea, and responding to the perceived threat from the DPRK, the US along with South Korea kicked off military drills in a move to show allies' capability to prevent "further North Korean provocations". The South Korean and the US fighter jets conducted precision bombing that fired weapons at a training target off South Korea’s west coast. Also, during the exercise two sides successfully fired a total of four Army Tactical Missile Systems missiles into the sea early Wednesday. Check out how the US-South Korean drills look like!

