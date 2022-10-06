https://sputniknews.com/20221006/eu-may-face-energy-price-explosion-supply-fall-over-8th-sanctions-package-professor-says-1101575237.html

EU May Face Energy 'Price Explosion,' Supply Fall Over 8th Sanctions Package, Professor Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The EU may face energy "price explosion" as it is moving forward with setting price caps on Russian oil, while the restrictions are likely... 06.10.2022, Sputnik International

The expert has warned that the situation could "completely derail energy supply in Europe."Gas and electricity prices had experienced a "period of fever," but the price hike has slightly eased in recent weeks, with petrol trading around 1.6-1.7 euros per liter ($1.58-1.68) at the pump and more expensive diesel at around two euros per liter, Ernst noted.A scenario of price surge exceeding 2.5 euros per liter is quite possible, with Europe having to turn to countries which do not approve of the bloc's approach and refuse the idea of price caps, the expert opined.Earlier in the day, the EU agreed on the eighth package of sanctions against Russia over Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.Apart from a price cap on Russian crude, the new package of sanctions also includes economic measures and personal restrictions and provides for the expansion of the ban on import and export of goods such as steel products, machinery, chemicals, plastics, and cigarettes. It also prohibits the sale of civilian firearms, ammunition, spare parts, military vehicles and equipment to Russia as well as the provision of IT, engineering, and legal services to Russian companies and servicing crypto assets of Russian citizens.

