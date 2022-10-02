https://sputniknews.com/20221002/people-hit-the-streets-of-germanys-zwickau-to-protest-against-energy-prices-russian-sanctions-1101427347.html

People Hit the Streets of Germany's Zwickau To Protest Against Energy Prices, Russian Sanctions

People Hit the Streets of Germany's Zwickau To Protest Against Energy Prices, Russian Sanctions

On Saturday, protestors gathered on the streets of Berlin demanding an end to NATO's shipments of weapons to Ukraine, and to cease the conflict in the country. 02.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-02T12:41+0000

2022-10-02T12:41+0000

2022-10-02T12:41+0000

world

germany

protests

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/02/1101437047_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_cd0bf2101ed9bfbaa839fc8e8476cda8.jpg

Sputnik comes live from Zwickau in Saxony, Germany, as protesters take to the streets to rally against NATO, the government’s energy policy and Russia sanctions.In the past few months, Germany, like everywhere else, has seen a surge in energy prices. The heating season in Europe is due to start in mid-October, although last year it was delayed until November.At the same time, gas deliveries from Russia remain limited, given that Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines were damaged in the Baltic Sea by a series of explosions and rendered inoperative earlier this week. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the attack on the pipelines was an act of state terrorism. The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office has opened an investigation into the case.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

People Hit the Streets of Germany's Zwickau To Protest Against Energy Prices, Russian Sanctions People Hit the Streets of Germany's Zwickau To Protest Against Energy Prices, Russian Sanctions 2022-10-02T12:41+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

germany, protests, видео