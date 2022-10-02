https://sputniknews.com/20221002/people-hit-the-streets-of-germanys-zwickau-to-protest-against-energy-prices-russian-sanctions-1101427347.html
People Hit the Streets of Germany's Zwickau To Protest Against Energy Prices, Russian Sanctions
People Hit the Streets of Germany's Zwickau To Protest Against Energy Prices, Russian Sanctions
On Saturday, protestors gathered on the streets of Berlin demanding an end to NATO's shipments of weapons to Ukraine, and to cease the conflict in the country. 02.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-02T12:41+0000
2022-10-02T12:41+0000
2022-10-02T12:41+0000
world
germany
protests
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/02/1101437047_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_cd0bf2101ed9bfbaa839fc8e8476cda8.jpg
Sputnik comes live from Zwickau in Saxony, Germany, as protesters take to the streets to rally against NATO, the government’s energy policy and Russia sanctions.In the past few months, Germany, like everywhere else, has seen a surge in energy prices. The heating season in Europe is due to start in mid-October, although last year it was delayed until November.At the same time, gas deliveries from Russia remain limited, given that Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines were damaged in the Baltic Sea by a series of explosions and rendered inoperative earlier this week. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the attack on the pipelines was an act of state terrorism. The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office has opened an investigation into the case.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/02/1101437047_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1e0c95a7cf6fd459befbc9d20e8acd54.jpg
People Hit the Streets of Germany's Zwickau To Protest Against Energy Prices, Russian Sanctions
People Hit the Streets of Germany's Zwickau To Protest Against Energy Prices, Russian Sanctions
2022-10-02T12:41+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
germany, protests, видео
People Hit the Streets of Germany's Zwickau To Protest Against Energy Prices, Russian Sanctions
On Saturday, protestors gathered on the streets of Berlin demanding an end to NATO's shipments of weapons to Ukraine, and to cease the conflict in the country.
Sputnik comes live from Zwickau in Saxony, Germany, as protesters take to the streets to rally against NATO, the government’s energy policy and Russia sanctions.
In the past few months, Germany, like everywhere else, has seen a surge in energy prices. The heating season in Europe is due to start in mid-October, although last year it was delayed until November.
At the same time, gas deliveries from Russia remain limited, given that Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines were damaged in the Baltic Sea by a series of explosions and rendered inoperative earlier this week. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the attack on the pipelines was an act of state terrorism. The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office has opened an investigation into the case.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!