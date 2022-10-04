https://sputniknews.com/20221004/dutch-prime-minister-says-energy-situation-major-concern-for-everyone-in-netherlands-1101510711.html
Dutch Prime Minister Says Energy Situation Major Concern for Everyone in Netherlands
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The energy situation and electricity prices are of great concern to everyone in the Netherlands, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday.` 04.10.2022, Sputnik International
"The energy situation and prices are a major concern for everyone in the Netherlands. So it’s good to be in Berlin today with a government delegation to discuss this with [German Chancellor Olaf] Scholz’s government. Climate and energy are key areas in which and work closely together," Rutte said on Twitter.Meanwhile, the Dutch government said that it can spend 23.5 billion euros ($23.4 billion) to compensate consumers for rising gas and electricity prices in the country."The total costs depend on the dynamics of energy prices. If energy prices remain at a comparable level, the total cost of introducing a price cap and compensation in November and December is estimated at about 23.5 billion euros," the government said in a statement.Earlier in the day, the Dutch government set a price cap for gas and electricity for consumers, according to which the maximum price for gas is 1.45 euros per cubic meter, and for electricity — 0.40 euros per kilowatt-hour. The maximum consumption will be no more than 1,200 cubic meters of gas and 2,900 kilowatt-hours of electricity per year. The new measures will go into effect on January 1, 2023.
