China to Continue Supporting Development of Russia's Far East: Ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Beijing will continue supporting the development of Russia's Far East and promote bilateral cooperation in the region, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said.

"China is a very important partner for Russia's Far East. China intends to make full use of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) platform to further strengthen comprehensive cooperation with Russia in trade, energy, agriculture, infrastructure building, science and technology, education, healthcare, culture, and other areas, as well as further support and participate in the development of Russia's Far East, contribute to achieving tangible results in Russia-China cooperation in the Far East," Zhang said.The ambassador recalled that the Chinese delegation was the biggest to attend the EEF, which took place in the Russian city of Vladivostok from September 5-9.Many of China's enterprises have signed cooperation agreements with Russian counterparts on the sidelines of the forum, Zhang added.Moscow and Beijing will continue taking measures to maintain trade and economic cooperation and expect to set a new historical record in bilateral trade in 2022, Zhang Hanhui said.Since the onset of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, China has been facing intense pressure from the West trying to hinder cooperation between Moscow and Beijing.The ambassador said that the turnover had surpassed $117.2 billion during the first eight months of 2022, up 31.4% year-on-year.Moscow and Beijing will be developing cooperation in energy, car manufacturing, agriculture, digital economy, green development, and biomedicine to increase the scale and quality of bilateral relations between the countries, the ambassador said.

