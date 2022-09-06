China Condemns Terrorist Attack Near Russian Embassy in Kabul, Expresses Condolences

International
Liz Truss Becomes UK's New Prime Minister After Queen Elizabeth Asks Her to Form Government
Afghanistan
The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorist activities) stormed to power in Afghanistan on August 15, 2021, as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation.
"We strongly condemn the terrorist attack against diplomatic institutions and personnel, express our deepest condolences in connection with the death of the staff of the Russian Embassy in Afghanistan and ordinary Afghan residents," Mao told a briefing.The spokesperson expressed hope that the Afghan authorities would be able to take effective measures to ensure the security of foreign diplomatic institutions and personnel in the country. In addition, Mao called on the international community to play a constructive role together in maintaining peace, stability and security in Afghanistan.The explosion occurred on Monday morning near the entrance to the Russian embassy's consular department. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, two employees of the diplomatic mission were killed as a result of the blast. The Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia) reportedly took responsibility for the deadly terrorist attack.
