Russian, Chinese Energy Companies to Build Hydrogen Plant on Sakhalin - Rusatom Overseas

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) - The export branch of Rosatom, Rusatom Overseas, and China's Energy Engineering Corporation have signed a memorandum of understanding... 06.09.2022, Sputnik International

"Russia and China have a long and successful history of cooperation in the field of nuclear energy and high technologies, and we are very pleased that the signing of the memorandum lays foundation for cooperation in the hydrogen sector together with our Chinese partners," Evgeny Pakermanov, , the head of Rusatom Overseas, said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in the Russian port city of Vladivostok.He also said that construction of the plant is expected to start in 2023, and the launch of commercial operation is scheduled for 2025.The 7th EEF is held from September 5-8 in Vladivostok, on the Far Eastern Federal University campus. "The Path to a Multipolar World" is the main theme of this year's forum, which includes over 70 business events and is expected to be attended by representatives of over 60 countries.The Sputnik news agency is an information partner of the forum.

