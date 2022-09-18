International
Kremlin: Russia and China Have No Ambition of World Domination
Kremlin: Russia and China Have No Ambition of World Domination
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Cooperation agreements between Russia and China are not aimed at world domination, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an... 18.09.2022, Sputnik International
The Kremlin official called the United States a destabilizing force and the "source" of provocative actions.Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a speech at the Eastern Economic Forum stressing that US dominance in politics and economics is waning, while non-western countries become more powerful. He noted that this process occurs despite the "stubbornness" of western elites, who are not willing to "see and recognize objective reality".
Kremlin: Russia and China Have No Ambition of World Domination

09:42 GMT 18.09.2022 (Updated: 10:53 GMT 18.09.2022)
Spasskaya tower of the Moscow Kremlin and Pokrovsky Cathedral.
Spasskaya tower of the Moscow Kremlin and Pokrovsky Cathedral. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2022
© Sputnik / Alexey Danichev
/
Go to the mediabank
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Cooperation agreements between Russia and China are not aimed at world domination, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview aired Sunday.

"Russia and China are not seeking to rule the whole world when they implement their bilateral agreements. We know that other countries have such a tendency," he was broadcast as saying by Rossiya 1 television channel.

The Kremlin official called the United States a destabilizing force and the "source" of provocative actions.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping pose during their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping pose during their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping pose during their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China.
© Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin
/
Go to the mediabank
Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a speech at the Eastern Economic Forum stressing that US dominance in politics and economics is waning, while non-western countries become more powerful. He noted that this process occurs despite the "stubbornness" of western elites, who are not willing to "see and recognize objective reality".
