Kremlin: Russia and China Have No Ambition of World Domination

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Cooperation agreements between Russia and China are not aimed at world domination, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

The Kremlin official called the United States a destabilizing force and the "source" of provocative actions.Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a speech at the Eastern Economic Forum stressing that US dominance in politics and economics is waning, while non-western countries become more powerful. He noted that this process occurs despite the "stubbornness" of western elites, who are not willing to "see and recognize objective reality".

