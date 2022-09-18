Kremlin: Russia and China Have No Ambition of World Domination
09:42 GMT 18.09.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Cooperation agreements between Russia and China are not aimed at world domination, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview aired Sunday.
"Russia and China are not seeking to rule the whole world when they implement their bilateral agreements. We know that other countries have such a tendency," he was broadcast as saying by Rossiya 1 television channel.
The Kremlin official called the United States a destabilizing force and the "source" of provocative actions.
Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a speech at the Eastern Economic Forum stressing that US dominance in politics and economics is waning, while non-western countries become more powerful. He noted that this process occurs despite the "stubbornness" of western elites, who are not willing to "see and recognize objective reality".