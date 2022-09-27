International
Gas Stock Prices in Europe Rise 12%
Gas Stock Prices in Europe Rise 12%
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Gas stock prices in the European market rose 12% on Tuesday to exceed $1,900 per 1,000 cubic meters, according to data shared by the ICE... 27.09.2022
TTF stock futures for October opened 1.8% higher to trade at $1,757 per 1,000 cubic meters, reaching Tuesday's maximum of $1,937.The monthly average has been on the rise for four consecutive months on the back of Russian gas shortfalls, climbing from $1,030 in May to a record $3,507 in late August.
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Gas stock prices in the European market rose 12% on Tuesday to exceed $1,900 per 1,000 cubic meters, according to data shared by the ICE stock exchange in London
TTF stock futures for October opened 1.8% higher to trade at $1,757 per 1,000 cubic meters, reaching Tuesday's maximum of $1,937.
The monthly average has been on the rise for four consecutive months on the back of Russian gas shortfalls, climbing from $1,030 in May to a record $3,507 in late August.
