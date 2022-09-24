https://sputniknews.com/20220924/americans-have-lost-42k-in-income-as-crippling-inflation-under-biden-wipes-out-trump-gains---study-1101160066.html

Americans Have Lost $4.2K in Income as Crippling Inflation Under Biden Wipes Out Trump Gains - Study

Americans Have Lost $4.2K in Income as Crippling Inflation Under Biden Wipes Out Trump Gains - Study

Millions of Americans are increasingly feeling the pinch as the level of inflation remains at its highest in more than 40 years, affecting everything from gas... 24.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-24T05:43+0000

2022-09-24T05:43+0000

2022-09-24T05:58+0000

americas

us

inflation

cost of living

joe biden

the heritage foundation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/07/1100508715_0:0:3292:1853_1920x0_80_0_0_dc75660534a4cff2a55c255b54c16b1a.jpg

Americans have lost an average of $4,200 in annual income since President Joe Biden took office, erasing the $4,000 increase in yearly earnings achieved under the Trump administration, an analysis by the Heritage Foundation has revealed.With consumer prices soaring 12.7% since January 2021, outpacing wages, which rose just 8% over the same period, the average American has lost about $3,000 in annual purchasing power, the think tank stated.Higher interest rates by the US Federal Reserve, the central bank of the United States, coupled with growing borrowing costs have also reduced the average US resident’s purchasing power by another $1,200, according to the report, released on September 22.This has left millions of Americans struggling to pay for daily necessities such as food, gas, and rent.A ‘Vicious Spiral’Americans have now found themselves locked in a “vicious spiral,” with many taking on additional debt to tackle the growing cost of living, the research fellow for regional economics said.Weighing in on the Federal Reserve raising interest rates for a third straight time on September 21, EJ Antoni added:The United States central bank on Wednesday announced another sharp increase in interest rates in its attempt to battle high inflation. The increase by 75 basis points raised the benchmark federal funds rate target to between 3% and 3.25%, the highest it has been in nearly 15 years.It also signaled even more aggressive hikes ahead, as annualized inflation in August was 8.3%, more than four times the Fed's target rate of 2%.The Heritage Foundation think tank underscored that under the Donald Trump administration, the average American’s annual earnings had increased by $4,000.The Democratic POTUS downplayed the grim data, suggesting that an improvement in gas prices was a sign that inflation has started to moderate.As for the Fed’s efforts to curb inflation, he told a CBS News host last week:“We hope we can have what they [call] a soft landing — a transition to a place where we don’t lose the gains that I ran to make in the first place for middle-class folks.”Ahead of the November midterm elections, former President Donald Trump took aim at soaring inflation under the Biden administration during a Save America rally. He also warned that the situation would get “a lot worse.”The 45th POTUS spoke in Youngstown, Ohio, as he turned out to support Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance, running for office in the November midterm elections.Tackling inflation before the November 8, 2022 midterm elections has been one of the major priorities for Biden.All 435 seats in the House of Representatives are on the ballot, while 35 Senate seats are also up for grabs. Democrats currently have narrow majorities in both chambers of Congress.Numerous polls have predicted that the Republicans may take control of the House, with the Senate reportedly too close to call.

https://sputniknews.com/20220914/gop-slams-out-of-touch-biden-for-ignoring-worse-than-expected-inflation-data-that-roiled-markets-1100749412.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220920/us-lawmakers-outraged-after-army-suggests-soldiers-can-use-food-stamps-amid-inflation-1100987711.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

us, inflation, cost of living, joe biden, the heritage foundation