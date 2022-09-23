McCarthy Lays Out GOP's 'Commitment to America' Platform Six Weeks Before Midterm Election
© AP Photo / J. Scott ApplewhiteHouse Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., responds to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy told other GOP lawmakers shortly after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection that he would urge then-President Donald Trump to resign, according to an audio recording posted Thursday night, April 21, 2022 by The New York Times. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
With a little over a month to go before the 2022 midterm elections, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has laid out four main talking points he hopes will guide the Republican Party to victory in November.
The agenda, called the Republican “Commitment to America,” is summarized in four points so broadly worded that their meaning is almost indiscernible: “an economy that's strong,” “a nation that's safe,” “a future that's built on freedom,” and “a government that's accountable,” according to McCarthy’s website.
.@GOPLeader and @HouseGOP will bring the people’s priorities back into the people’s House.— Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) September 22, 2022
Less inflation. More law and order. Parents' rights. Border security. American energy.
Imagine — a House that actually fights for American families instead of making their lives harder. https://t.co/QwZVEochlB
The name is modeled on Newt Gingrich’s successful “Contract With America,” with which the GOP attained an astounding victory in the 1994 midterm elections, winning majorities in both houses. It, too, was introduced just six weeks before the election, and focused on broad conservative talking points such as reducing the size of the government, cutting taxes, and addressing what they described as out-of-control crime in US cities - much like McCarthy’s program.
"We want an economy that is strong. That means you can fill up your tank. You can buy the groceries. You have enough money left over to go to Disneyland and save for a future - that the paychecks grow, they no longer shrink," McCarthy told the crowd at a party event in Monongahela, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, where the GOP program was unveiled.
"We have a plan for a nation that's safe. That means your community will be protected, your law enforcement will be respected. Your criminals will be prosecuted. We believe in a future that's built on freedom - that your children come first."
Kellyanne Conway, a one-time adviser to former US President Donald Trump, told the crowd that it was important to focus on the economy instead of other issues Democrats are likely to use to attack the GOP, such as abortion, climate change, and the January 6 insurrection, according to Politico.
After the event, Gingrich described McCarthy’s program as “more sophisticated” than his own, the outlet also noted.
The races for control over the House and Senate are tight: the most recent polls released last weekend show the two parties neck-and-neck. At present, the Democrats have a slim majority in the House and are evenly split with the Republicans in the Senate, but command a de facto majority thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris’ ability to cast a tie-breaking vote. However, it’s common for the president’s party to lose in the midterm elections following his own election victory.
© AFP 2022 / ED JONES(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 03, 2022, former US President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in support of Doug Mastriano for Governor of Pennsylvania and Mehmet Oz for US Senate at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.
(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 03, 2022, former US President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in support of Doug Mastriano for Governor of Pennsylvania and Mehmet Oz for US Senate at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.
If the GOP does retake the House, as Politico’s projections suggest is likely, then McCarthy would be elevated to Speaker, taking Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) job.
After McCarthy seemingly fumbled and tweeted a link to the program website prior to the event, Pelosi’s press crew went on the attack, labeling it an “Extreme MAGA Agenda,” invoking Trump’s political slogan of “Make America Great Again.” The Democrats have labored to convince Americans that Trump’s politics, which included a militant rejection of the 2020 election results, are no longer on the GOP fringe, but have become integrated into the party.
The success of Trump-backed candidates in GOP primary races across the country seems to give credence to that claim, even if McCarthy and his Senate counterpart, Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), are both quick to draw Trump’s ire.
Trump has yet to comment on McCarthy’s program. However, McConnell, who gave Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) the cold shoulder after he unilaterally dropped a “Rescue America” agenda in March that became a lightning rod for withering liberal criticism, decided to endorse McCarthy’s program, saying it would “bring the people’s priorities back into the people’s House.”