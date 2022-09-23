https://sputniknews.com/20220923/mccarthy-lays-out-gops-commitment-to-america-platform-six-weeks-before-midterm-election-1101151119.html

McCarthy Lays Out GOP's 'Commitment to America' Platform Six Weeks Before Midterm Election

With a little over a month to go before the 2022 midterm elections, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has laid out four main talking points he hopes... 23.09.2022, Sputnik International

The agenda, called the Republican “Commitment to America,” is summarized in four points so broadly worded that their meaning is almost indiscernible: “an economy that's strong,” “a nation that's safe,” “a future that's built on freedom,” and “a government that's accountable,” according to McCarthy’s website.The name is modeled on Newt Gingrich’s successful “Contract With America,” with which the GOP attained an astounding victory in the 1994 midterm elections, winning majorities in both houses. It, too, was introduced just six weeks before the election, and focused on broad conservative talking points such as reducing the size of the government, cutting taxes, and addressing what they described as out-of-control crime in US cities - much like McCarthy’s program."We have a plan for a nation that's safe. That means your community will be protected, your law enforcement will be respected. Your criminals will be prosecuted. We believe in a future that's built on freedom - that your children come first."Kellyanne Conway, a one-time adviser to former US President Donald Trump, told the crowd that it was important to focus on the economy instead of other issues Democrats are likely to use to attack the GOP, such as abortion, climate change, and the January 6 insurrection, according to Politico.The races for control over the House and Senate are tight: the most recent polls released last weekend show the two parties neck-and-neck. At present, the Democrats have a slim majority in the House and are evenly split with the Republicans in the Senate, but command a de facto majority thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris’ ability to cast a tie-breaking vote. However, it’s common for the president’s party to lose in the midterm elections following his own election victory.If the GOP does retake the House, as Politico’s projections suggest is likely, then McCarthy would be elevated to Speaker, taking Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) job.The success of Trump-backed candidates in GOP primary races across the country seems to give credence to that claim, even if McCarthy and his Senate counterpart, Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), are both quick to draw Trump’s ire.Trump has yet to comment on McCarthy’s program. However, McConnell, who gave Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) the cold shoulder after he unilaterally dropped a “Rescue America” agenda in March that became a lightning rod for withering liberal criticism, decided to endorse McCarthy’s program, saying it would “bring the people’s priorities back into the people’s House.”

