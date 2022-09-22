International
Suitcases Filled With Woman's Body Parts Found in Brooklyn - Media
Suitcases Filled With Woman's Body Parts Found in Brooklyn - Media
On Wednesday afternoon, several suitcases reportedly filled with human body parts were found by investigators inside a Brooklyn apartment, according to the Daily mail.According to the report, police officers believe the remains found in an apartment belong to a 22-year-old woman who has been missing for days.Residents of the apartment said the woman had a boyfriend with whom she would often fight, according to the report. Police are now searching for the man in order to talk to him.A forensic examination is being conducted, and further investigation is underway.
12:25 GMT 22.09.2022
