https://sputniknews.com/20220922/suitcases-filled-with-womans-body-parts-found-in-brooklyn---media-1101079371.html

Suitcases Filled With Woman's Body Parts Found in Brooklyn - Media

Suitcases Filled With Woman's Body Parts Found in Brooklyn - Media

Earlier, NYPD officers received a call about a missing tenant and a “foul odor” coming from an apartment in Brooklyn. 22.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-22T12:25+0000

2022-09-22T12:25+0000

2022-09-22T12:25+0000

americas

us

brooklyn

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/17/1082977195_0:98:1920:1178_1920x0_80_0_0_e24c5bc9109974f2c7a4ae173e83d5a7.jpg

On Wednesday afternoon, several suitcases reportedly filled with human body parts were found by investigators inside a Brooklyn apartment, according to the Daily mail.According to the report, police officers believe the remains found in an apartment belong to a 22-year-old woman who has been missing for days.Residents of the apartment said the woman had a boyfriend with whom she would often fight, according to the report. Police are now searching for the man in order to talk to him.A forensic examination is being conducted, and further investigation is underway.

americas

brooklyn

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, brooklyn