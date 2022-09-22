https://sputniknews.com/20220922/suitcases-filled-with-womans-body-parts-found-in-brooklyn---media-1101079371.html
Suitcases Filled With Woman's Body Parts Found in Brooklyn - Media
Suitcases Filled With Woman's Body Parts Found in Brooklyn - Media
Earlier, NYPD officers received a call about a missing tenant and a “foul odor” coming from an apartment in Brooklyn. 22.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-22T12:25+0000
2022-09-22T12:25+0000
2022-09-22T12:25+0000
americas
us
brooklyn
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/17/1082977195_0:98:1920:1178_1920x0_80_0_0_e24c5bc9109974f2c7a4ae173e83d5a7.jpg
On Wednesday afternoon, several suitcases reportedly filled with human body parts were found by investigators inside a Brooklyn apartment, according to the Daily mail.According to the report, police officers believe the remains found in an apartment belong to a 22-year-old woman who has been missing for days.Residents of the apartment said the woman had a boyfriend with whom she would often fight, according to the report. Police are now searching for the man in order to talk to him.A forensic examination is being conducted, and further investigation is underway.
americas
brooklyn
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/17/1082977195_110:0:1811:1276_1920x0_80_0_0_ea59d214f077b7b8592b2eff26f0562d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, brooklyn
Suitcases Filled With Woman's Body Parts Found in Brooklyn - Media
Earlier, NYPD officers received a call about a missing tenant and a “foul odor” coming from an apartment in Brooklyn.
On Wednesday afternoon, several suitcases reportedly filled with human body parts were found by investigators inside a Brooklyn apartment, according to the Daily mail.
According to the report, police officers believe the remains
found in an apartment belong to a 22-year-old woman who has been missing for days.
Residents of the apartment said the woman had a boyfriend with whom she would often fight, according to the report. Police are now searching for the man in order to talk to him.
A forensic examination is being conducted, and further investigation is underway.