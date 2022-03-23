International
https://sputniknews.com/20220323/human-remains-reportedly-found-at-crash-site-of-boeing-737-in-southern-china-1094126002.html
Human Remains Reportedly Found at Crash Site of Boeing 737 in Southern China
Human Remains Reportedly Found at Crash Site of Boeing 737 in Southern China
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Human remains have been discovered at the crash site of the Boeing 737 plane operated by China Eastern Airlines in the Guangxi Zhuang... 23.03.2022
Earlier in the day, one of the black boxes was reportedly found at the crash site.Aircraft wreckage and fragments of human tissue were found at the site, according to the CCTV. The black box is a cockpit voice recorder, and it was sent to Beijing for further analysis, the report said.The Boeing 737 aircraft crashed in southern China on Monday. The Civil Aviation Administration of China confirmed the crash of the plane with 132 people – 123 passengers and nine crew members – aboard. The reasons for the crash of the aircraft, which had been in use since 2015, are still unknown.The China Eastern crash is the largest air disaster in China in over 11 years. To date, the civil aviation of China has carried out safe flights for 138 consecutive months. The last major air accident in China was the crash of Henan Airlines flight VD8387 from the city of Harbin to Yichun, Heilongjiang province. Forty-two of the 96 people on board perished.
china, plane crash

Human Remains Reportedly Found at Crash Site of Boeing 737 in Southern China

15:52 GMT 23.03.2022
Rescuers head to the site of a plane crash in Tengxian county, Wuzhou city, in China's southern Guangxi region on March 22, 2022.
Rescuers head to the site of a plane crash in Tengxian county, Wuzhou city, in China's southern Guangxi region on March 22, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.03.2022
© AFP 2022 / STR
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Human remains have been discovered at the crash site of the Boeing 737 plane operated by China Eastern Airlines in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, state-run China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Wednesday, citing the country's national emergency response center.
Earlier in the day, one of the black boxes was reportedly found at the crash site.
Aircraft wreckage and fragments of human tissue were found at the site, according to the CCTV. The black box is a cockpit voice recorder, and it was sent to Beijing for further analysis, the report said.
The Boeing 737 aircraft crashed in southern China on Monday. The Civil Aviation Administration of China confirmed the crash of the plane with 132 people – 123 passengers and nine crew members – aboard. The reasons for the crash of the aircraft, which had been in use since 2015, are still unknown.
The China Eastern crash is the largest air disaster in China in over 11 years. To date, the civil aviation of China has carried out safe flights for 138 consecutive months. The last major air accident in China was the crash of Henan Airlines flight VD8387 from the city of Harbin to Yichun, Heilongjiang province. Forty-two of the 96 people on board perished.
