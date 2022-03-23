https://sputniknews.com/20220323/human-remains-reportedly-found-at-crash-site-of-boeing-737-in-southern-china-1094126002.html

Human Remains Reportedly Found at Crash Site of Boeing 737 in Southern China

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Human remains have been discovered at the crash site of the Boeing 737 plane operated by China Eastern Airlines in the Guangxi Zhuang... 23.03.2022, Sputnik International

Earlier in the day, one of the black boxes was reportedly found at the crash site.Aircraft wreckage and fragments of human tissue were found at the site, according to the CCTV. The black box is a cockpit voice recorder, and it was sent to Beijing for further analysis, the report said.The Boeing 737 aircraft crashed in southern China on Monday. The Civil Aviation Administration of China confirmed the crash of the plane with 132 people – 123 passengers and nine crew members – aboard. The reasons for the crash of the aircraft, which had been in use since 2015, are still unknown.The China Eastern crash is the largest air disaster in China in over 11 years. To date, the civil aviation of China has carried out safe flights for 138 consecutive months. The last major air accident in China was the crash of Henan Airlines flight VD8387 from the city of Harbin to Yichun, Heilongjiang province. Forty-two of the 96 people on board perished.

