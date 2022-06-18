https://sputniknews.com/20220618/brazilian-police-identify-human-remains-found-in-amazon-as-uk-journalist-dom-phillips-1096424376.html

Brazilian Police Identify Human Remains Found in Amazon as UK Journalist Dom Phillips

Brazilian Police Identify Human Remains Found in Amazon as UK Journalist Dom Phillips

On 2 June the British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert and human rights activist Bruno Pereira travelled upstream in Brazil’s far western Amazon... 18.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-18T04:56+0000

2022-06-18T04:56+0000

2022-06-18T04:56+0000

brazil

police

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/12/1096424230_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_59346d3ed0118fb9a4fa7505d9b47dd0.jpg

On Friday, Brazilian police confirmed that the remains of one of the two bodies found in the remote Amazon rainforest belonged to UK journalist Dom Phillips, according to the BBC.At the same time, another body, which is still being examined, is believed to be of indigenous expert Bruno Pereira.The police have detained two local fishermen in connection with the case; one of them confessed to complicity in the murder and burial of the bodies of Phillips and Pereira in the forest. A third suspect in the murder has been put on the wanted list. The investigators believe that the journalist and the environmentalist could have been "unwitting witnesses of illegal fishing."Phillips had been living in Brazil for over 15 years at the time of his disappearance and, in addition to the British newspaper The Guardian, worked with The New York Times, Financial Times and The Washington Post.

brazil

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

brazil, police