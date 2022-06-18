Brazilian Police Identify Human Remains Found in Amazon as UK Journalist Dom Phillips

International
On Friday, Brazilian police confirmed that the remains of one of the two bodies found in the remote Amazon rainforest belonged to UK journalist Dom Phillips, according to the BBC.At the same time, another body, which is still being examined, is believed to be of indigenous expert Bruno Pereira.The police have detained two local fishermen in connection with the case; one of them confessed to complicity in the murder and burial of the bodies of Phillips and Pereira in the forest. A third suspect in the murder has been put on the wanted list. The investigators believe that the journalist and the environmentalist could have been "unwitting witnesses of illegal fishing."Phillips had been living in Brazil for over 15 years at the time of his disappearance and, in addition to the British newspaper The Guardian, worked with The New York Times, Financial Times and The Washington Post.
04:56 GMT 18.06.2022
On 2 June the British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert and human rights activist Bruno Pereira travelled upstream in Brazil’s far western Amazon region. On 5 June communication with them was lost.
On Friday, Brazilian police confirmed that the remains of one of the two bodies found in the remote Amazon rainforest belonged to UK journalist Dom Phillips, according to the BBC.
At the same time, another body, which is still being examined, is believed to be of indigenous expert Bruno Pereira.
The police have detained two local fishermen in connection with the case; one of them confessed to complicity in the murder and burial of the bodies of Phillips and Pereira in the forest. A third suspect in the murder has been put on the wanted list.
The investigators believe that the journalist and the environmentalist could have been "unwitting witnesses of illegal fishing."
Phillips had been living in Brazil for over 15 years at the time of his disappearance and, in addition to the British newspaper The Guardian, worked with The New York Times, Financial Times and The Washington Post.
