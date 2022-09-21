https://sputniknews.com/20220921/what-a-waste-twitch-blocks-russian-247-burning-gas-live-stream-intended-to-troll-eu-1101047340.html

What a Waste! Twitch Blocks Russian 24/7 Burning Gas Live-Stream Intended to Troll EU

What a Waste! Twitch Blocks Russian 24/7 Burning Gas Live-Stream Intended to Troll EU

The troll's cause is not dead though. A copycat Twitch channel already started streaming its own version of the 24/7 burning stove. 21.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-21T12:53+0000

2022-09-21T12:53+0000

2022-09-21T12:53+0000

viral

russia

natural gas

europe

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/15/1101050641_0:158:3081:1891_1920x0_80_0_0_30d4dab414f428e7ca6cd2d973954e44.jpg

You can apparently add "wasting gas" to the long list of things you can't do on Amazon's Twitch – alongside stripping, shouting racial slurs, or playing online casinos. The platform banned a Russian man’s channel in which he ran live-streams of his gas stove burning the precious blue fuel 24/7.The owner of the channel, which was apparently made to troll European citizens who struggle to pay new high gas and electricity bills, boasted to having to pay only €1.44 per month for the opportunity to burn as much gas as he wanted, alongside a large caption "From Russia With Love". The streamer kept at least one stove on throughout all streams, which started on September 17, and switched on additional three stoves when he was at home.However, Twitch banned the channel citing violation of its rules, without clarifying which rules was allegedly broken by "russiangas1". The gas-wasting streamer ran songs of various Russian artists, as well as the "Soviet March" from the Red Alert videogame, in the background, making it possible that the channel was struck down for copyright.But fear not! If for some reason you wanted to witness the careless wasting of natural gas live, you can still do so via the copycat channel "russiangas2". Like the original, the new channel urges watchers to "be kind to each other" and features the "From Russia With Love" caption, accompanied by a Mr. Bean meme. All that while wasting cubic meters of gas.

https://sputniknews.com/20220913/eu-reportedly-unwilling-to-impose-price-cap-on-russian-gas-as-norway-skeptical-about-measure-1100721472.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

russia, natural gas, europe