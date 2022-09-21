International
Data sharing - Sputnik International, 1920
Viral
Find the latest viral stories, photos and videos at Sputnik!
https://sputniknews.com/20220921/what-a-waste-twitch-blocks-russian-247-burning-gas-live-stream-intended-to-troll-eu-1101047340.html
What a Waste! Twitch Blocks Russian 24/7 Burning Gas Live-Stream Intended to Troll EU
What a Waste! Twitch Blocks Russian 24/7 Burning Gas Live-Stream Intended to Troll EU
The troll's cause is not dead though. A copycat Twitch channel already started streaming its own version of the 24/7 burning stove. 21.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-21T12:53+0000
2022-09-21T12:53+0000
viral
russia
natural gas
europe
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/15/1101050641_0:158:3081:1891_1920x0_80_0_0_30d4dab414f428e7ca6cd2d973954e44.jpg
You can apparently add "wasting gas" to the long list of things you can't do on Amazon's Twitch – alongside stripping, shouting racial slurs, or playing online casinos. The platform banned a Russian man’s channel in which he ran live-streams of his gas stove burning the precious blue fuel 24/7.The owner of the channel, which was apparently made to troll European citizens who struggle to pay new high gas and electricity bills, boasted to having to pay only €1.44 per month for the opportunity to burn as much gas as he wanted, alongside a large caption "From Russia With Love". The streamer kept at least one stove on throughout all streams, which started on September 17, and switched on additional three stoves when he was at home.However, Twitch banned the channel citing violation of its rules, without clarifying which rules was allegedly broken by "russiangas1". The gas-wasting streamer ran songs of various Russian artists, as well as the "Soviet March" from the Red Alert videogame, in the background, making it possible that the channel was struck down for copyright.But fear not! If for some reason you wanted to witness the careless wasting of natural gas live, you can still do so via the copycat channel "russiangas2". Like the original, the new channel urges watchers to "be kind to each other" and features the "From Russia With Love" caption, accompanied by a Mr. Bean meme. All that while wasting cubic meters of gas.
https://sputniknews.com/20220913/eu-reportedly-unwilling-to-impose-price-cap-on-russian-gas-as-norway-skeptical-about-measure-1100721472.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/15/1101050641_176:0:2905:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_cd6a7f02f4634ee0a4819a0e2c4b1e77.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, natural gas, europe
russia, natural gas, europe

What a Waste! Twitch Blocks Russian 24/7 Burning Gas Live-Stream Intended to Troll EU

12:53 GMT 21.09.2022
© Sputnik / Alexey Danichevgas stove
gas stove - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2022
© Sputnik / Alexey Danichev
Subscribe
International
India
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materials
The troll's cause is not dead though. A copycat Twitch channel already started streaming its own version of the 24/7 burning stove.
You can apparently add "wasting gas" to the long list of things you can't do on Amazon's Twitch – alongside stripping, shouting racial slurs, or playing online casinos. The platform banned a Russian man’s channel in which he ran live-streams of his gas stove burning the precious blue fuel 24/7.
The owner of the channel, which was apparently made to troll European citizens who struggle to pay new high gas and electricity bills, boasted to having to pay only €1.44 per month for the opportunity to burn as much gas as he wanted, alongside a large caption "From Russia With Love". The streamer kept at least one stove on throughout all streams, which started on September 17, and switched on additional three stoves when he was at home.
Yamal LNG liquefied natural gas plant - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.09.2022
Energy Crisis in Europe
EU Reportedly Unwilling to Impose Price Cap on Russian Gas as Norway ‘Skeptical’ About Measure
13 September, 12:35 GMT
However, Twitch banned the channel citing violation of its rules, without clarifying which rules was allegedly broken by "russiangas1". The gas-wasting streamer ran songs of various Russian artists, as well as the "Soviet March" from the Red Alert videogame, in the background, making it possible that the channel was struck down for copyright.
But fear not! If for some reason you wanted to witness the careless wasting of natural gas live, you can still do so via the copycat channel "russiangas2". Like the original, the new channel urges watchers to "be kind to each other" and features the "From Russia With Love" caption, accompanied by a Mr. Bean meme. All that while wasting cubic meters of gas.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала