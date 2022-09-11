https://sputniknews.com/20220911/eu-slows-down-gas-reserves-filling-in-september-some-member-states-start-offtake-1100651890.html
EU Slows Down Gas Reserves Filling in September, Some Member States Start Offtake
EU Slows Down Gas Reserves Filling in September, Some Member States Start Offtake
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union has slackened the pace of gas intake into underground storage facilities by 13.5% in September compared to August, while... 11.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-11T10:42+0000
2022-09-11T10:42+0000
2022-09-11T10:46+0000
energy crisis in europe
russia
eu
europe
gas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101979/28/1019792837_0:219:4288:2631_1920x0_80_0_0_5f366b36c9b3ca8b9186d9b6a0b961be.jpg
As of now, the EU has accumulated 90 billion cubic meters of gas in total. The underground gas storage facilities are 83.27% full, with an average daily increase of 0.28 percentage points. The alliance reached its target occupancy rate of 80% in late August.On certain days since September 1, Belgium, Denmark and Poland drew more gas from their storage facilities than what they pumped there.The heating season in Europe is due to start in mid-October, although last year it was pushed until November. Meanwhile, gas storage facilities account for 25-30% of all gas consumed in Europe in winter, the European Commission said this summer.At the same time, gas deliveries from Russia remain quite limited, given that Nord Stream 1, the main pipeline supplying Europe with Russian natural gas, is still out of operation due to technical malfunctions, while Ukraine keeps rejecting gas transit through the Sokhranovka entry point. Sudzha remains the only station pumping Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101979/28/1019792837_246:0:4043:2848_1920x0_80_0_0_7ec6d590512a1ea70d26d83f00f04734.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, eu, europe, gas
EU Slows Down Gas Reserves Filling in September, Some Member States Start Offtake
10:42 GMT 11.09.2022 (Updated: 10:46 GMT 11.09.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union has slackened the pace of gas intake into underground storage facilities by 13.5% in September compared to August, while some member states take out more fuel than they pump, according to preliminary data of the Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE).
As of now, the EU has accumulated 90 billion cubic meters of gas
in total. The underground gas storage facilities are 83.27% full, with an average daily increase of 0.28 percentage points. The alliance reached its target occupancy rate of 80% in late August.
On certain days since September 1, Belgium, Denmark and Poland drew more gas from their storage facilities than what they pumped there.
The heating season in Europe is due to start in mid-October, although last year it was pushed until November. Meanwhile, gas storage facilities account for 25-30% of all gas consumed in Europe in winter, the European Commission said this summer.
At the same time, gas deliveries from Russia remain quite limited
, given that Nord Stream 1, the main pipeline supplying Europe with Russian natural gas, is still out of operation due to technical malfunctions, while Ukraine keeps rejecting gas transit through the Sokhranovka entry point. Sudzha remains the only station pumping Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine.