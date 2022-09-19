International
BREAKING: LPR Civic Chamber Calls to Immediately Hold Referendum to Make Lugansk Part of Russia
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia Presents Evidence of US Ukraine-Based Military-Biological Activity to Geneva Convention
Russia Presents Evidence of US Ukraine-Based Military-Biological Activity to Geneva Convention
Moscow earlier presented evidence that the Russian military found in Ukrainian bio laboratories seized during the special military operation in the neighboring country. The documents suggested that these labs, funded by Washington, were working on dangerous pathogens.
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
The Russian Defense Ministry has presented evidence of US military-biological activity in Ukraine to member states of the Biological Weapons Convention in Geneva, head of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense of the Russian Armed Forces, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, said.The ministry's representative said that member states' delegations did not question the authenticity of the documents they were presented as proof of the US' and Ukraine's violation of articles I and IV of the Convention.The head of the RCBD of the Russian Armed Forces further pointed out that the US and Ukraine failed to present convincing evidence to the Convention's members that would prove that the Pentagon's cooperation with the Ukrainian laboratories benefited the epidemiological situation in the country. Kirillov said that the US Department of Defense only came up with a few photos of renovated laboratories, while the said epidemiological situation in Ukraine has been deteriorating for the past 15 years.Russia raised 20 questions regarding the illegal activities of Kiev and Washington that violate the provisions of the Convention with the BWC member states, Kirillov said. Among them are questions regarding the choice of pathogens for studies, which often included ones that have never been discovered in Ukraine.
Russia Presents Evidence of US Ukraine-Based Military-Biological Activity to Geneva Convention

13:02 GMT 19.09.2022 (Updated: 13:49 GMT 19.09.2022)
© AFP 2022 / MIKE NELSONA detachment of US Marines from the 2nd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division prepare to enter the gas chamber during NBC (Nuclear, Biological and Chemical) warfare training at Camp Pendleton near Oceanside, California, 02 October, 2001. Marines spent 5 minutes in a gas chamber exposed to CS gas and removed their masked for 10 seconds during the exercise. AFP PHOTO Mike NELSON (Photo by MIKE NELSON / AFP)
A detachment of US Marines from the 2nd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division prepare to enter the gas chamber during NBC (Nuclear, Biological and Chemical) warfare training at Camp Pendleton near Oceanside, California, 02 October, 2001. Marines spent 5 minutes in a gas chamber exposed to CS gas and removed their masked for 10 seconds during the exercise. AFP PHOTO Mike NELSON (Photo by MIKE NELSON / AFP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / MIKE NELSON
Being updated
Moscow earlier presented evidence that the Russian military found in Ukrainian bio laboratories seized during the special military operation in the neighboring country. The documents suggested that these labs, funded by Washington, were working on dangerous pathogens.
The Russian Defense Ministry has presented evidence of US military-biological activity in Ukraine to member states of the Biological Weapons Convention in Geneva, head of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense of the Russian Armed Forces, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, said.
The ministry's representative said that member states' delegations did not question the authenticity of the documents they were presented as proof of the US' and Ukraine's violation of articles I and IV of the Convention.
"The participants of the meeting received copies of real documents previously mentioned by the Ministry of Defense of Russia, as well as material evidence confirming the implementation of work on military-biological programs in Ukraine, for consideration," Kirillov said.
The head of the RCBD of the Russian Armed Forces further pointed out that the US and Ukraine failed to present convincing evidence to the Convention's members that would prove that the Pentagon's cooperation with the Ukrainian laboratories benefited the epidemiological situation in the country. Kirillov said that the US Department of Defense only came up with a few photos of renovated laboratories, while the said epidemiological situation in Ukraine has been deteriorating for the past 15 years.
Russia raised 20 questions regarding the illegal activities of Kiev and Washington that violate the provisions of the Convention with the BWC member states, Kirillov said. Among them are questions regarding the choice of pathogens for studies, which often included ones that have never been discovered in Ukraine.
