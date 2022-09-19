https://sputniknews.com/20220919/russian-defense-ministry-in-geneva-presents-evidence-of-us-military-biological-activity-in-ukraine-1100967042.html

Russia Presents Evidence of US Ukraine-Based Military-Biological Activity to Geneva Convention

Russia Presents Evidence of US Ukraine-Based Military-Biological Activity to Geneva Convention

Moscow earlier presented evidence that the Russian military found in Ukrainian bio laboratories seized during the special military operation in the neighboring... 19.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-19T13:02+0000

2022-09-19T13:02+0000

2022-09-19T13:49+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/13/1100970116_0:0:2048:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_5260ab31afde4d6eb3c181678c32cb50.jpg

The Russian Defense Ministry has presented evidence of US military-biological activity in Ukraine to member states of the Biological Weapons Convention in Geneva, head of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense of the Russian Armed Forces, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, said.The ministry's representative said that member states' delegations did not question the authenticity of the documents they were presented as proof of the US' and Ukraine's violation of articles I and IV of the Convention.The head of the RCBD of the Russian Armed Forces further pointed out that the US and Ukraine failed to present convincing evidence to the Convention's members that would prove that the Pentagon's cooperation with the Ukrainian laboratories benefited the epidemiological situation in the country. Kirillov said that the US Department of Defense only came up with a few photos of renovated laboratories, while the said epidemiological situation in Ukraine has been deteriorating for the past 15 years.Russia raised 20 questions regarding the illegal activities of Kiev and Washington that violate the provisions of the Convention with the BWC member states, Kirillov said. Among them are questions regarding the choice of pathogens for studies, which often included ones that have never been discovered in Ukraine.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia