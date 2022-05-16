https://sputniknews.com/20220516/putin-us-biolabs-in-post-soviet-states-gather-biological-material-study-virus-spread-patterns-1095540924.html

Putin: US Biolabs in Post-Soviet States Gather Biological Material, Study Virus Spread Patterns

The Russian military discovered evidence of the US conducting experiments with viruses in biological laboratories on the territory of Ukraine. The documents... 16.05.2022, Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that the main goal of the US-funded biological laboratories on the territories of the former soviet republics was to gather biological material and study the spread patterns of viruses.He added that Russia has obtained, in the course of the special military operation in Ukraine, documents evidencing that these laboratories had engaged in the production of components that could be used to create biological weapons.The president added that the US-built laboratories also engaged in working out the methods and the means of destabilising the epidemiological situation on the territory of the former USSR. Putin stressed that it was a direct violation of the Biological Weapons Convention.On NATO ExpansionPutin lambasted the further expansion of the NATO alliance towards the borders of Russia as Finland and Sweden announced their plans to file for membership. He argued that the necessity to expand is created artificially and that NATO essentially serves the foreign interests of a single country – the US.Commenting on the decision of Finland and Sweden to join the alliance, Putin noted that the expansion of NATO in this direction does not create threats for Russia per se as Moscow has no row with these two countries. However, the expansion of the alliance's military infrastructure to the territory of Finland and Sweden will prompt a response from Russia.West Has Been Ignoring Emerging Nazism in UkraineVladimir Putin also commented on one of the main goals of the Russian special military operation, noting that while extremists could be found in many countries, in Ukraine the Nazis are praised like heroes and local neo-Nazis are practically supported by the authorities.The Russian president noted that the West has long turned a blind eye to the emergence of neo-Nazism in Ukraine, de facto supporting it. At the same time, we are now witnessing rampant Russophobia in the "so-called civilised and politically correct countries" of the West.Announcing the special military operation on 24 February, President Vladimir Putin described its main goals as demilitarising and de-Nazifying Ukraine. The operation was launched in the wake of a request for assistance from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR).

