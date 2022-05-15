International
https://sputniknews.com/20220515/sweden-officially-decides-to-apply-for-nato-membership-1095528069.html
Sweden Follows Finland in Announcing NATO Membership Bid
Sweden Follows Finland in Announcing NATO Membership Bid
Stockholm's decision comes hours after Finland officially announced its intention to join NATO on Sunday. 15.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-15T15:21+0000
2022-05-15T15:48+0000
europe
sweden
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0f/1095528466_0:0:3517:1978_1920x0_80_0_0_eba278af10c478a94da761f33c7271ac.jpg
Sweden has officially decided to apply for NATO membership, the country's ruling Social-Democratic Party stated on Sunday.The government also clarified that, in the event of Sweden's bid being accepted, Stockholm would express "unilateral reservations against the deployment of nuclear weapons and permanent bases on Swedish territory."Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde took to Twitter to mark the "historic" decision. According to her, Sweden's move toward the alliance was prompted by the "Russian invasion of Ukraine" which "has deteriorated the security situation for Sweden and Europe as a whole."Hours earlier on Sunday, Helsinki announced a similar NATO membership bid, with the government declaring "a new era" for the previously neutral country.The two Scandinavian nation's move toward NATO has been welcomed by the alliance members, with countries like Latvia, Estonia, the United States and others voicing their support of Stockholm and Helsinki joining the bloc. Linde earlier said that Washington offered Stockholm security guarantees for the period of the country's application being reviewed.
sweden
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0f/1095528466_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_15fe57e27cff9ae840d01eb75a257bc4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, sweden

Sweden Follows Finland in Announcing NATO Membership Bid

15:21 GMT 15.05.2022 (Updated: 15:48 GMT 15.05.2022)
© AP Photo / Martin MeissnerA Russian Imperial double-headed eagle is seen in front of a Sweden flag on the Czarina's Stone in the Market Square, in Helsinki, Finland, Friday, May 13, 2022.
A Russian Imperial double-headed eagle is seen in front of a Sweden flag on the Czarina's Stone in the Market Square, in Helsinki, Finland, Friday, May 13, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.05.2022
© AP Photo / Martin Meissner
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Being updated
Stockholm's decision comes hours after Finland officially announced its intention to join NATO on Sunday.
Sweden has officially decided to apply for NATO membership, the country's ruling Social-Democratic Party stated on Sunday.
"The Social Democrats will thereby work to ensure that Sweden, if the application is approved, expresses unilateral reservations against the deployment of nuclear weapons and permanent bases on Swedish territory," the party said in its statement.
The government also clarified that, in the event of Sweden's bid being accepted, Stockholm would express "unilateral reservations against the deployment of nuclear weapons and permanent bases on Swedish territory."
Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde took to Twitter to mark the "historic" decision. According to her, Sweden's move toward the alliance was prompted by the "Russian invasion of Ukraine" which "has deteriorated the security situation for Sweden and Europe as a whole."
Hours earlier on Sunday, Helsinki announced a similar NATO membership bid, with the government declaring "a new era" for the previously neutral country.
The two Scandinavian nation's move toward NATO has been welcomed by the alliance members, with countries like Latvia, Estonia, the United States and others voicing their support of Stockholm and Helsinki joining the bloc. Linde earlier said that Washington offered Stockholm security guarantees for the period of the country's application being reviewed.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала