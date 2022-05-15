https://sputniknews.com/20220515/sweden-officially-decides-to-apply-for-nato-membership-1095528069.html

Sweden Follows Finland in Announcing NATO Membership Bid

Stockholm's decision comes hours after Finland officially announced its intention to join NATO on Sunday. 15.05.2022, Sputnik International

Sweden has officially decided to apply for NATO membership, the country's ruling Social-Democratic Party stated on Sunday.The government also clarified that, in the event of Sweden's bid being accepted, Stockholm would express "unilateral reservations against the deployment of nuclear weapons and permanent bases on Swedish territory."Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde took to Twitter to mark the "historic" decision. According to her, Sweden's move toward the alliance was prompted by the "Russian invasion of Ukraine" which "has deteriorated the security situation for Sweden and Europe as a whole."Hours earlier on Sunday, Helsinki announced a similar NATO membership bid, with the government declaring "a new era" for the previously neutral country.The two Scandinavian nation's move toward NATO has been welcomed by the alliance members, with countries like Latvia, Estonia, the United States and others voicing their support of Stockholm and Helsinki joining the bloc. Linde earlier said that Washington offered Stockholm security guarantees for the period of the country's application being reviewed.

