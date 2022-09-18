https://sputniknews.com/20220918/hunter-biden-allegedly-asked-maryland-criminal-to-mail-him-drugs-1100925098.html

The son of US President Hunter Biden asked a criminal from Maryland to mail him drugs via FedEx back in 2018 – directly to his hotel suite, messages found on the drive of the laptop which allegedly belonged to Biden suggest.The man, with whom Biden purportedly chatted, was identified by Sun newspaper as Voshawn Sample – a 47-year-old who was arrested on charges of armed robbery and assault. Sample was featured in Maryland’s Most Wanted program in 2021 before his arrest and described as "armed, dangerous and unpredictable" for shooting an employee of a liquor store in order to steal $10,000.In the text exchange, Biden's interlocutor never named himself. Nor did both openly discuss drugs, but the president's son, who openly admitted to being addicted to crack cocaine in the past, repeatedly asked the man from Maryland to send him something and was greatly disappointed the many times he failed to deliver it.The Sun believes that the son of the president was asking for drugs, referring to Sample's alleged excuse about his mom being at home on vacation and "acting crazy" thus preventing him from "cooking" anything.In a June 12, 2018 text exchange, Biden apparently grew so impatient he appeared to have asked Sample to ship drugs via mail to a hotel, where he was staying under an assumed name – Joseph Smith.Later messages suggest Sample never sent anything, despite promising otherwise. Regardless of his apparent habit of standing up Biden, Sample managed to get $800 from the president's son later on to pay for unspecified legal fees.The extracted chat messages come from the notorious "laptop from hell" – an Apple MacBook that Biden dropped off at a repair shop in Delaware to recover the data, but never picked up, according to the shop's owner. The latter studied the contents of the drive after Biden failed to pick it up on time and said he handed it off to the FBI later, as per the bureau's request.The shop owner also sent a copy to Donald Trump's former attorney, Rudi Giuliani, who distributed it to the press. While the large mainstream media mostly ignored the story, it was broken by the New York Post in September 2020 – two months ahead of the presidential election in the US.The drive contained documents and emails that hinted that Biden might have conducted murky deals with foreign companies, including China at the time, while his father was vice president. The data also suggested that Hunter organized a meeting between his father and a representative of Burisma – a Ukrainian gas firm, where POTUS' son worked at the time. Joe Biden claimed, prior to emails publishing, that he had never been involved in his son's foreign business dealings.

