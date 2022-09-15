https://sputniknews.com/20220915/hunter-biden-claims-hes-too-poor-to-pay-child-support-for-his-love-child-1100817763.html

Hunter Biden Claims He's Too Poor to Pay Child Support for His Love-Child

Hunter Biden Claims He's Too Poor to Pay Child Support for His Love-Child

Hunter Biden was employed as a board member of Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma from 2014 to 2019, and has more recently begun selling his paintings for sums... 15.09.2022, Sputnik International

US President Joe Biden's son has asked a court to cut his child support payments, claiming he has money troubles.DailyMail.com reported on Thursday that Hunter Biden's Texas-based attorney Brent Langdon filed a motion with the Independence County circuit court in Arkansas on Monday, asking for his client's payments to be revised.Langdon claimed Biden had suffered "a substantial material change" in his "financial circumstances, including but not limited to his income."The 52-year-old has been paying child support to 31-year-old Arkansas resident Lunden Roberts after fathering her four-year-old daughter Navy Joan, born in 2018. Biden has never met his daughter."Not being part of your child's life is one thing — not that Lunden would ever want that — but not supporting her financially as he should is quite another," the sources continued. "And where was he living again? Oh yes, a fancy house in Malibu — one of the richest towns in the country."Navy Joan was conceived around December 2017, when Biden was in a relationship with his late brother Beau's widow Hallie Biden. That relationship followed his divorce that year from his own wife Kathleen Buhle, mother of his son — also named Beau.After a DNA test proved he was the father, Recovering crack cocaine addict Biden claims to have "no recollection" of sleeping with Roberts, even though she had worked for a year at his investment firm Rosemont Seneca — and also as a stripper at a club he frequented. Biden claimed he had been on so many "rampages" at the time that he could not remember all his sexual encounters.He also claimed he was too poor to pay the reported $2.5 million settlement in the paternity suit — while paying $12,000 a month to rent a property in Hollywood and driving a Porsche.Hunter Biden's poverty claim may come as a surprise to many. His father's personal wealth is reckoned at $8 million, despite raking in over $17 million during the four years between leaving office as VP in 2017 and returning as president in 2021.Biden was a member of the board of Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma from 2014, following the Euromaidan coup supported by the US administration in which his father was vice-president, until 2019. That was despite having no experience in the energy industry and not speaking Ukrainian. His father boasted of using his position to force he Kiev regime to dismiss prosecutor general Viktor Shokin, after the official launched a probe into Burisma.More recently, Biden has been selling his paintings — a hobby he says he took to help him recover from his crack addiction — for reported sums of between $75,0000 and $500,000 apiece.

