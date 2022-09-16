https://sputniknews.com/20220916/finnish-president-suggests-tightening-visa-rules-for-russian-owners-of-real-estate-1100841004.html

Finnish President Suggests Tightening Visa Rules for Russian Owners of Real Estate

Finnish President Sauli Niinistö has said he would consider further tightening visa conditions for Russians.While rules for issuing tourist visas to Russians have already been tightened, lawmakers should consider removing a clause that facilitates granting visas owners of real estate in Finland, Niinistö noted at an event hosted by the Association of Political Journalists.Niinistö also said that the removal of this rule would potentially have a knock-on effect on the motivation of Russians, both as individuals and groups, to purchase real estate or apartments in Finland.At the same time, Niinistö noted that revoking previously granted valid visas outright, a measure suggested by some EU politicians, could be illegal and “a bit too sudden” from a legal viewpoint.Earlier this week, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said Western sanctions against Russia must affect the “everyday lives of ordinary Russians”. Marin also called the decision to upend the visa facilitation agreement between the EU and Russia “well-founded”, but added that it was “not enough”.At the same time Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto mused that the European Union may stop the issuance of tourist visas to Russians completely.Tourists from Russia have long been a pillar of economy in the eastern part of Finland, with numerous border towns relying on Russian shoppers for income. Before COVD-19, the city of Lappeenranta alone had about 4,000 Russian visitors coming every day. Following the restrictions on Russian tourists, it was losing about 1 million euros each day, its mayor admitted.Earlier in September, the European Union adopted a proposal to fully suspend the visa facilitation agreement with Moscow. This means that the visa fee for Russians is raised from 35 euros ($35) to 80 euros and the issuance procedure is extended to up to six months. At the same tome, some European countries, such as Poland and the Baltic States, stopped issuing tourist visas to Russians altogether.Following the launch of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, after the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics appealed to Moscow for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian atrocities, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow ranging from energy to finance and tech.However, the restrictions imposed by the West backfired spectacularly, resulting in skyrocketing energy prices worldwide and hastening inflation rate across in Europe. Some EU countries even had to adopt economy measures and emergency plans amid a widening cost-of-living crisis. At the same time, Moscow repeatedly warned Europe that anti-Russian sanctions won't solve the crisis and would only result in further escalation.Russia's Foreign Ministry said that restricting the travel of Russian citizens for political reasons will be yet another step towards aggravating the confrontation in bilateral relations and stressed that Russia reserves the right to take retaliatory measures.

