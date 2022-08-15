International
https://sputniknews.com/20220815/morally-wrong-criticism-erupts-as-finland-considers-restricting-tourist-visas-for-russians-1099595873.html
'Morally Wrong': Criticism Erupts as Finland Considers Restricting Tourist Visas for Russians
'Morally Wrong': Criticism Erupts as Finland Considers Restricting Tourist Visas for Russians
Critics called the idea of limiting Russians' visas to the EU or banning them altogether in connection with Moscow's special operation in Ukraine, which is... 15.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-15T05:22+0000
2022-08-15T05:22+0000
scandinavia
news
finland
russia
visa
schengen
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103989/31/1039893134_0:157:3083:1891_1920x0_80_0_0_d60a430b3caa9f09f2c4ebd1e873f639.jpg
The decision by Finland's government to meet this Tuesday in order to discuss restrictions on tourist visas for Russian citizens has sparked criticism.Earlier, Prime Minister Sanna Marin of the ruling Social Democratic Party called for an EU-wide decision to limit entry into the Schengen area for Russian tourists. She added that she expects the issue to be raised at EU level the coming autumn.The Finnish government doesn't yet have a clear position on how exactly to restrict Russian tourism. The Foreign Ministry has been exploring various options, including tightening the criteria for a tourist visa.However, the idea of liming Russians' travel across the EU, pushed actively by Finland and the Baltic countries, such as Estonia and Latvia, would require unanimous support by all 27 member states. Given the current holiday season and the fact that many European nations are strapped for cash and willing to accept tourists from across the globe, this proposal was met with skepticism.Timo Miettinen, an Academic Research Fellow at Helsinki University, stressed Russian tourists are crucial to the economies of many EU countries, so that the required unanimity will be difficult to achieve.Last week, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz voiced reservations about imposing comprehensive travel bans against Russian citizens. Even despite the fact that the West portrays Russia's special operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine and protect the inhabitants of Donbass as an “invasion” and has introduced several rounds of crippling sanctions, Scholz said that the entire Russian people must not be blamed.Jussi Lassila, a Senior Research Fellow at the Finnish Institute of Foreign Affairs, told Yle that he hopes any decision to restrict Russian tourists from entering the EU will be made following calm deliberation, and not in a “fit of emotion”. He called a comprehensive visa ban “counterproductive”, adding that the idea of collective guilt does not apply.Lastly, restricting travel visas would probably serve Russia's long-term goal of separation from the West, and would in turn provide a boost for the domestic tourism market, which would also be to Russia's advantage, he concluded.Individual nations have already started restricting Russians' entry. The Baltic countries, Poland and the Czech Republic stopped granting visas to Russian citizens in late July.Among others, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky advocated the ban on tourist visas as an effective sanction against Russia. Prague currently holds the rotating EU Presidency, and Lipavský said he planned to raise the issue among his colleagues at an informal meeting at the end of August. Finland will also seek the support of EU countries at the same meeting, although no formal decisions will be made.
https://sputniknews.com/20220729/estonia-to-propose-eu-wide-ban-on-schengen-visas-for-russians-1097929394.html
scandinavia
finland
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Igor Kuznetsov
Igor Kuznetsov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103989/31/1039893134_176:0:2907:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f093da9e39f072ac18ffe0702b7e1a87.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
scandinavia, news, finland, russia, visa, schengen

'Morally Wrong': Criticism Erupts as Finland Considers Restricting Tourist Visas for Russians

05:22 GMT 15.08.2022
© Sputnik / Sergey Kompanichenko / Go to the photo bankA new road between 'Brusnichnoye' and 'Nuiyamaa' frontier crossing points
A new road between 'Brusnichnoye' and 'Nuiyamaa' frontier crossing points - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.08.2022
© Sputnik / Sergey Kompanichenko
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
International
India
Igor Kuznetsov
All materials
Critics called the idea of limiting Russians' visas to the EU or banning them altogether in connection with Moscow's special operation in Ukraine, which is decried by the West, “counterproductive”, “one-sided” and “politically short-sighted” as it is rested in the concept of collective guilt.
The decision by Finland's government to meet this Tuesday in order to discuss restrictions on tourist visas for Russian citizens has sparked criticism.
Earlier, Prime Minister Sanna Marin of the ruling Social Democratic Party called for an EU-wide decision to limit entry into the Schengen area for Russian tourists. She added that she expects the issue to be raised at EU level the coming autumn.
The Finnish government doesn't yet have a clear position on how exactly to restrict Russian tourism. The Foreign Ministry has been exploring various options, including tightening the criteria for a tourist visa.
However, the idea of liming Russians' travel across the EU, pushed actively by Finland and the Baltic countries, such as Estonia and Latvia, would require unanimous support by all 27 member states. Given the current holiday season and the fact that many European nations are strapped for cash and willing to accept tourists from across the globe, this proposal was met with skepticism.
Timo Miettinen, an Academic Research Fellow at Helsinki University, stressed Russian tourists are crucial to the economies of many EU countries, so that the required unanimity will be difficult to achieve.
“If you think about travel restrictions for ordinary Russians, I believe that at the moment there is not full support for it in Europe among the 27 member states”, Miettinen told Yle.
Last week, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz voiced reservations about imposing comprehensive travel bans against Russian citizens. Even despite the fact that the West portrays Russia's special operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine and protect the inhabitants of Donbass as an “invasion” and has introduced several rounds of crippling sanctions, Scholz said that the entire Russian people must not be blamed.
Jussi Lassila, a Senior Research Fellow at the Finnish Institute of Foreign Affairs, told Yle that he hopes any decision to restrict Russian tourists from entering the EU will be made following calm deliberation, and not in a “fit of emotion”. He called a comprehensive visa ban “counterproductive”, adding that the idea of collective guilt does not apply.
“If this rhetoric is so one-sided, that the baby should go out with the bathwater, I think it is morally wrong, but also politically short-sighted”, he told Yle. Furthermore, he mused, the decision to deny Russians travel visas could be easily turned into an example of the West's hostility, thus handing Russians a propaganda victory.
Lastly, restricting travel visas would probably serve Russia's long-term goal of separation from the West, and would in turn provide a boost for the domestic tourism market, which would also be to Russia's advantage, he concluded.
Schengen visa - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.07.2022
Russia
Estonia to Propose EU-Wide Ban on Schengen Visas for Russians
29 July, 12:31 GMT
Individual nations have already started restricting Russians' entry. The Baltic countries, Poland and the Czech Republic stopped granting visas to Russian citizens in late July.
Among others, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky advocated the ban on tourist visas as an effective sanction against Russia. Prague currently holds the rotating EU Presidency, and Lipavský said he planned to raise the issue among his colleagues at an informal meeting at the end of August. Finland will also seek the support of EU countries at the same meeting, although no formal decisions will be made.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала