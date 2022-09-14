https://sputniknews.com/20220914/imran-khan-warns-of-serious-consequences-for-harassing-his-party-1100744896.html
Imran Khan Warns of 'Serious Consequences' for Harassing His Party
Imran Khan Warns of 'Serious Consequences' for Harassing His Party
PTI leader Imran Khan and his party workers have been accused of treason and breaking anti-terror laws. Police have slapped PTI staff and politicians with... 14.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-14T06:29+0000
2022-09-14T06:29+0000
2022-09-14T07:21+0000
world
imran khan
white house
pakistan
us
us state department
f-16
court
shehbaz sharif
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0e/1100747251_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e0b932c2a2bd47697d054ae774a48431.jpg
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has issued a sharp rebuke to the Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government for harassing his party workers all over the country by bringing "false charges" against them.Lambasting the government for raiding the house of PTI Senator Saifullah Nyazee on Tuesday, the former prime minister stated that "[the ruling party] is so determined to be spiteful that they eclipsed our Telethon for flood relief".The cricketer-turned-politician describes the incumbent government as "imported" because he believes that Washington hatched a conspiracy in March to replace him with their "favored choice" in Islamabad, a charge repeatedly denied by the US.Last week, Joe Biden's administration announced a $450Mln package for Pakistan's F-16 fleet, a decision which was strongly opposed by New Delhi.Khan has criticized General Bajwa for seeking help from the US over an International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan for the cash-strapped nation. In the last week of August, the IMF approved the grant of a long-awaited $1.17Bln bail-out package for Pakistan.The former prime minister has faced a spate of legal cases, including for terrorism and treason, over remarks he made against the ruling establishment during public rallies. Last week, a Pakistani court said it would charge Khan with contempt of court, which would pose a threat to his political future.
white house
pakistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0e/1100747251_108:0:2839:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4974fd038335fea1c9c01cfd19542f09.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
imran khan, white house, pakistan, us, us state department, f-16, court, shehbaz sharif
imran khan, white house, pakistan, us, us state department, f-16, court, shehbaz sharif
Imran Khan Warns of 'Serious Consequences' for Harassing His Party
06:29 GMT 14.09.2022 (Updated: 07:21 GMT 14.09.2022)
PTI leader Imran Khan and his party workers have been accused of treason and breaking anti-terror laws. Police have slapped PTI staff and politicians with these charges ever since former Prime Minister Khan held a series of nationwide public rallies after being ousted from power in April.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has issued a sharp rebuke to the Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government for harassing his party workers all over the country by bringing "false charges" against them.
Lambasting the government for raiding the house of PTI Senator Saifullah Nyazee on Tuesday, the former prime minister stated that "[the ruling party] is so determined to be spiteful that they eclipsed our Telethon for flood relief".
"Imported government and handlers are pushing us to the wall. I am warning them, they will have to face consequences," Khan said late Tuesday.
The cricketer-turned-politician describes the incumbent government as "imported" because he believes that Washington hatched a conspiracy
in March to replace him with their "favored choice" in Islamabad, a charge repeatedly denied by the US.
Last week, Joe Biden's administration announced a $450Mln package for Pakistan's F-16 fleet, a decision which was strongly opposed by New Delhi.
On Wednesday, the Hindustan Times reported that New Delhi considered the grant as a "reward for the Pakistan Army led by General Qamar Jawed Bajwa for remaining neutral while former prime minister Imran Khan Niazi was ousted from power."
Khan has criticized General Bajwa for seeking help from the US over an International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan for the cash-strapped nation.
In the last week of August, the IMF approved the grant of a long-awaited $1.17Bln bail-out package for Pakistan.
The former prime minister has faced a spate of legal cases, including for terrorism and treason, over remarks he made against the ruling establishment during public rallies.
Last week, a Pakistani court said it would charge Khan with contempt of court, which would pose a threat to his political future.