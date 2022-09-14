https://sputniknews.com/20220914/imran-khan-warns-of-serious-consequences-for-harassing-his-party-1100744896.html

Imran Khan Warns of 'Serious Consequences' for Harassing His Party

Imran Khan Warns of 'Serious Consequences' for Harassing His Party

PTI leader Imran Khan and his party workers have been accused of treason and breaking anti-terror laws. Police have slapped PTI staff and politicians with... 14.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-14T06:29+0000

2022-09-14T06:29+0000

2022-09-14T07:21+0000

world

imran khan

white house

pakistan

us

us state department

f-16

court

shehbaz sharif

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0e/1100747251_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e0b932c2a2bd47697d054ae774a48431.jpg

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has issued a sharp rebuke to the Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government for harassing his party workers all over the country by bringing "false charges" against them.Lambasting the government for raiding the house of PTI Senator Saifullah Nyazee on Tuesday, the former prime minister stated that "[the ruling party] is so determined to be spiteful that they eclipsed our Telethon for flood relief".The cricketer-turned-politician describes the incumbent government as "imported" because he believes that Washington hatched a conspiracy in March to replace him with their "favored choice" in Islamabad, a charge repeatedly denied by the US.Last week, Joe Biden's administration announced a $450Mln package for Pakistan's F-16 fleet, a decision which was strongly opposed by New Delhi.Khan has criticized General Bajwa for seeking help from the US over an International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan for the cash-strapped nation. In the last week of August, the IMF approved the grant of a long-awaited $1.17Bln bail-out package for Pakistan.The former prime minister has faced a spate of legal cases, including for terrorism and treason, over remarks he made against the ruling establishment during public rallies. Last week, a Pakistani court said it would charge Khan with contempt of court, which would pose a threat to his political future.

white house

pakistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

imran khan, white house, pakistan, us, us state department, f-16, court, shehbaz sharif