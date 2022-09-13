https://sputniknews.com/20220913/imran-khan-says-he-wants-good-relationship-with-us-not-slavery-1100705732.html
Imran Khan Says He Wants 'Good Relationship' With US, Not 'Slavery'
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan accused Washington of conspiring with local political parties to oust his government in April.
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan says he favors a "good relationship" with the US based on equal terms, in which his country's interests are respected.
"Pakistan needs a good relationship with the US, which should be based on mutual respect. Do not abuse our ties similar to the 'war on terror'… I want friendship, not slavery," Khan said in an interview with Dunya News, a private local news channel.
The cricketer-turned-politician was ousted by a parliamentary vote of no-confidence, which he insists was a result of a conspiracy hatched by Washington in collusion with Pakistan's local parties.
Citing India's foreign policy, the PTI leader said his only aim is to prioritize national interests, similar to Delhi's relations with its partners.
"India has a relationship with Russia and is buying oil at affordable rates. It also has good trade with China. India is also a strategic partner of the US. My only question is why Pakistan can not do this. Why should Pakistan become a follower of any country," Khan underlined.
The PTI leader said holding snap elections could establish political and economic stability
inthe country.
"I am ready to talk with everyone, but first, we will talk about the general elections. However, they [the coalition government] get upset when they hear about elections, so how could I talk to them?" said the former premier.
In a sharp turn from his weeks-long stance, Khan has also proposed giving a short-term extension to current army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, whose six years tenure is slated to end in November.
At the same time, he labelled Sharif a "fugitive" and wondered how come a politician with 85 seats in the parliament would have the right to appoint the next army chief. Khan's PTI has 155 members in the Pakistani parliament, while Shehbaz's PML-N holds only 85 seats and has formed a coalition government with its arch-rival PPP, led by Asif Ali Zardari.
Earlier, Khan stirred controversy by saying the incumbent government was deliberately delaying elections to appoint the next army chief of its own choice.
Pakistan's Army countered the remarks, saying it was "aghast at the defamatory and uncalled for statement," describing it as an attempt "discredit and undermine the senior leadership of the Pakistan Army."