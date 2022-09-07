Imran Khan Accuses Pakistan's 'Imported' Gov't of Blocking YouTube to 'Black Out' His Public Rallies

https://sputniknews.com/20220907/imran-khan-accuses-pakistans-imported-govt-of-blocking-youtube-to-black-out-his-public-rallies-1100490762.html
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan accused the coalition government led by Shehbaz Sharif of "unacceptable" censorship after the country's media regulator apparently blocked YouTube to prevent a rally speech from being broadcast live.News channels have stopped broadcasting Khan's live speeches, fearing they could also meet the fate of ARY, which was taken off air by the media regulator, after it had broadcast an address of a PTI politician.On Wednesday, Khan said blocking YouTube would damage the country's image globally and hurt job-oriented IT sector.YouTube has not issued any statement despite national outrage in Pakistan. The cricketer-turned-politician, riding on massive popularity after defeating the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in its stronghold Punjab, has branded the Shehbaz Sharif government as "imported." He said the current government came to power with the help of the US, a charge denied by Washington.The police in different provinces have slapped several cases against Khan and his party workers, including treason charges, for their remarks and activities during public rallies.On Wednesday, a court in Islamabad extended the interim bail of Khan and other party members in the case registered against them on charges of violating a ban on public gatherings.In the last fortnight, two primary private channels — ARY and Bol -- faced suspension on clumsy grounds as the media regulator failed to convince the court of the reasons for banning.Channels claimed they were being "punished for showing what the government doesn't like".
