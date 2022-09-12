https://sputniknews.com/20220912/india-expresses-strong-protests-with-us-over-f-16-package-sale-to-pakistan---report-1100665230.html

India Expresses ‘Strong Protests’ With US Over F-16 Package Sale to Pakistan - Report

India Expresses ‘Strong Protests’ With US Over F-16 Package Sale to Pakistan - Report

Last Wednesday, the US State Department approved a possible sale of about $450 million worth of equipment and services to Pakistan for technical maintenance of... 12.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-12T07:05+0000

2022-09-12T07:05+0000

2022-09-12T07:05+0000

india

pakistan

us

islamabad

terrorism

shehbaz sharif

indian foreign ministry

f-16

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0c/1100668870_0:44:1024:620_1920x0_80_0_0_041d339eefe3e9959c42bec59f7a2a50.jpg

Indian officials have expressed “strong protests” with the US officials who visited New Delhi for a Quad Senior Officials Meeting (SOM) last week against Washington's $450 million plan to provide "sustainment" and "related equipment" for F-16 fighter jets that Pakistan acquired in 1980, the Hindu reported, citing official sources.The US said the sustainment package would boost Pakistan's counterterrorism operations "through its robust air-to-ground capability." However, Delhi believes the F-16s are used for operations against India, countering the US argument by conveying strong displeasure to visiting US officials in "each and every" meeting held between the two countries, according to the report.Last week India and the US held a 2+2 inter-sessional meeting and the Maritime Security Dialogue. The events were attended by two large US delegations led by Donald Lu, Assistant Secretary of State (South and Central Asian Affairs) and Ely Ratner, Assistant Secretary of Defense (Indo-Pacific Security Affairs), respectively. Lu and Ratner also met Indian foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra.US Defense Security Cooperation Agency reckoned that the $450 million package "will not alter the basic military balance in the region."However, New Delhi senses the sale as the first step towards Washington opening up more avenues of "military-security cooperation" with Pakistan in the coming months.At the same time, the Biden administration describes Islamabad as an important counterterrorism partner, a sharp turn from the Trump administration, which had accused Pakistan of "supporting terrorist groups operating on its soil.”

pakistan

islamabad

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

pakistan, us, islamabad, terrorism, shehbaz sharif, indian foreign ministry, f-16