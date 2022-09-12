https://sputniknews.com/20220912/india-expresses-strong-protests-with-us-over-f-16-package-sale-to-pakistan---report-1100665230.html
India Expresses ‘Strong Protests’ With US Over F-16 Package Sale to Pakistan - Report
Last Wednesday, the US State Department approved a possible sale of about $450 million worth of equipment and services to Pakistan for technical maintenance of the country’s fleet of F-16 fighter jets. Washington claims the deal does not include new capabilities, weapons, or munitions.
Indian officials have expressed “strong protests” with the US officials who visited New Delhi for a Quad Senior Officials Meeting (SOM) last week against Washington's $450 million plan to provide "sustainment" and "related equipment" for F-16 fighter jets
that Pakistan acquired in 1980, the Hindu reported, citing official sources.
The US said the sustainment package would boost Pakistan's counterterrorism operations "through its robust air-to-ground capability."
However, Delhi believes the F-16s are used for operations against India, countering the US argument by conveying strong displeasure to visiting US officials in "each and every" meeting held between the two countries, according to the report.
Last week India and the US held a 2+2 inter-sessional meeting and the Maritime Security Dialogue. The events were attended by two large US delegations led by Donald Lu, Assistant Secretary of State (South and Central Asian Affairs) and Ely Ratner, Assistant Secretary of Defense (Indo-Pacific Security Affairs), respectively. Lu and Ratner also met Indian foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra.
"We heard several concerns from the Indian government," Lu said in an interview with India Today, a TV channel. "Let me say this very clearly; this is a safety and maintenance program. There is no new aircraft being considered, no new capability, and no new weapons system," he added.
US Defense Security Cooperation Agency reckoned that the $450 million package "will not alter the basic military balance in the region."
However, New Delhi senses the sale as the first step towards Washington opening up more avenues of "military-security cooperation"
with Pakistan in the coming months.
At the same time, the Biden administration describes Islamabad as an important counterterrorism partner, a sharp turn from the Trump administration, which had accused Pakistan of "supporting terrorist groups operating on its soil.”