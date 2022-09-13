International
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to "punish" Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to "phase out" Russian oil, coal and gas.
Almost 80% of Austrians Affected by Sanctions Against Russia, Poll Suggests
Almost 80% of Austrians Affected by Sanctions Against Russia, Poll Suggests
13.09.2022
According to the survey, 78% of respondents responded positively to the question of whether Austrian citizens suffered from the sanctions imposed by the West against Moscow. In addition, when asked who these sanctions were ultimately directed against, 31% responded that they targeted the population of Austria, and 23% said that the sanctions were directed against Russian citizens.At the same time, 54% of Austrians responded negatively to the question of whether the country should advocate the lift of sanctions against Russia in the EU.The study was conducted from September 5-9 with the participation of 1,000 people. The statistical margin of error is not specified.Meanwhile, in a poll by the Market sociological institute conducted from August 8-11 with the participation of 817 Austrian citizens, only 25% said that they fully supported the position that Austria should participate in the EU sanctions policy against Russia. At the same time, 40% of respondents opposed sanctions against Moscow.On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. In response, Western countries and their allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.As a result, prices for gas and other fuel skyrocketed worldwide, leading to high inflation and a cost-of-living crisis across Europe. Consumers already faced record-high energy bills, which caused concerns in many countries.
Almost 80% of Austrians Affected by Sanctions Against Russia, Poll Suggests

13:27 GMT 13.09.2022
Facilities of the Haidach gas storage station near Strasswalchen, Austria, are pictured on July 1, 2022.
© AFP 2022 / BARBARA GINDL
India
VIENNA (Sputnik) - Almost 80% of Austrians said they had been affected by sanctions imposed by the West against Russia, according to a poll by the Austrian sociological institute Institut fur Demoskopie und Datenanalyse (IFDD) released on Tuesday.
According to the survey, 78% of respondents responded positively to the question of whether Austrian citizens suffered from the sanctions imposed by the West against Moscow. In addition, when asked who these sanctions were ultimately directed against, 31% responded that they targeted the population of Austria, and 23% said that the sanctions were directed against Russian citizens.
At the same time, 54% of Austrians responded negatively to the question of whether the country should advocate the lift of sanctions against Russia in the EU.
The study was conducted from September 5-9 with the participation of 1,000 people. The statistical margin of error is not specified.
Meanwhile, in a poll by the Market sociological institute conducted from August 8-11 with the participation of 817 Austrian citizens, only 25% said that they fully supported the position that Austria should participate in the EU sanctions policy against Russia. At the same time, 40% of respondents opposed sanctions against Moscow.
On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. In response, Western countries and their allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.
As a result, prices for gas and other fuel skyrocketed worldwide, leading to high inflation and a cost-of-living crisis across Europe. Consumers already faced record-high energy bills, which caused concerns in many countries.
