https://sputniknews.com/20220913/almost-80-of-austrians-affected-by-sanctions-against-russia-poll-suggests-1100726220.html

Almost 80% of Austrians Affected by Sanctions Against Russia, Poll Suggests

Almost 80% of Austrians Affected by Sanctions Against Russia, Poll Suggests

VIENNA (Sputnik) - Almost 80% of Austrians said they had been affected by sanctions imposed by the West against Russia, according to a poll by the Austrian... 13.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-13T13:27+0000

2022-09-13T13:27+0000

2022-09-13T13:27+0000

energy crisis in europe

europe

austria

cost of living

gas

gas prices

energy prices

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0d/1100725967_0:180:3003:1869_1920x0_80_0_0_d4e4a9fe6fd119479da49ca1d5759847.jpg

According to the survey, 78% of respondents responded positively to the question of whether Austrian citizens suffered from the sanctions imposed by the West against Moscow. In addition, when asked who these sanctions were ultimately directed against, 31% responded that they targeted the population of Austria, and 23% said that the sanctions were directed against Russian citizens.At the same time, 54% of Austrians responded negatively to the question of whether the country should advocate the lift of sanctions against Russia in the EU.The study was conducted from September 5-9 with the participation of 1,000 people. The statistical margin of error is not specified.Meanwhile, in a poll by the Market sociological institute conducted from August 8-11 with the participation of 817 Austrian citizens, only 25% said that they fully supported the position that Austria should participate in the EU sanctions policy against Russia. At the same time, 40% of respondents opposed sanctions against Moscow.On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. In response, Western countries and their allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.As a result, prices for gas and other fuel skyrocketed worldwide, leading to high inflation and a cost-of-living crisis across Europe. Consumers already faced record-high energy bills, which caused concerns in many countries.

austria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

europe, austria, cost of living, gas, gas prices, energy prices