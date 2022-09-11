International
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
German Economy Minister Flops in Poll Over Energy Crisis
German Economy Minister Flops in Poll Over Energy Crisis
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck, the voters' darling for many months, saw his fortunes tumble this week over his inability to rein in soaring energy costs, according to a poll published by the Bild daily.
More than a half of those sampled by INSA pollster on June 3 spoke favorably of how the Green minister was doing his job, with only 26% saying his performance was "bad."A follow-up survey, conducted on Friday among 1,000 respondents, found that Habeck’s job approval rating fell to as low as 34% over the past three months, with a further 49% saying they disapproved of his performance.The poll also showed that 19% of respondents would not elect Habeck chancellor if they could vote directly, down from 25% in June. Support for incumbent Chancellor Olaf Scholz rose to 24% from 18%.Habeck has been on the horns of a dilemma whether he should keep nuclear power plants running until spring and alienate his own party or press on with the planned atomic phase-out and risk a blackout in winter.The Greens are heading for legislative polls in the state of Lower Saxony on October 9. Habeck reneging on the EU’s commitment to green transition might seriously reduce their chances to score at the ballot box.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck, the voters’ darling for many months, saw his fortunes tumble this week over his inability to rein in soaring energy costs, according to a poll published by the Bild daily.
More than a half of those sampled by INSA pollster on June 3 spoke favorably of how the Green minister was doing his job, with only 26% saying his performance was "bad."
A follow-up survey, conducted on Friday among 1,000 respondents, found that Habeck’s job approval rating fell to as low as 34% over the past three months, with a further 49% saying they disapproved of his performance.
The poll also showed that 19% of respondents would not elect Habeck chancellor if they could vote directly, down from 25% in June. Support for incumbent Chancellor Olaf Scholz rose to 24% from 18%.
Habeck has been on the horns of a dilemma whether he should keep nuclear power plants running until spring and alienate his own party or press on with the planned atomic phase-out and risk a blackout in winter.
The Greens are heading for legislative polls in the state of Lower Saxony on October 9. Habeck reneging on the EU’s commitment to green transition might seriously reduce their chances to score at the ballot box.
