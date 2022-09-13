https://sputniknews.com/20220913/finnish-prime-minister-says-sanctions-must-affect-everyday-life-of-russians-1100716097.html

Finnish Prime Minister Says Sanctions Must Affect Everyday Life of Russians

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Tuesday that Western sanctions must affect the "everyday lives of ordinary Russians." 13.09.2022, Sputnik International

Marin also noted that the lifting of the visa facilitation agreement between the EU and Russia was "a well-founded decision," but it was "not enough."Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.On September 6, the European Union adopted a proposal to fully suspend the visa facilitation agreement with Moscow. The suspension, which entered into effect on Monday, means the visa fee is raised from 35 euros ($35) to 80 euros and the issuance procedure is extended to up to six months. Some European countries stopped issuing tourist visas to Russians altogether.Moscow repeatedly warned Europe that anti-Russian sanctions would only result in further escalation and won't solve the crisis. At the same time, the restrictions imposed by the West resulted in skyrocketing energy prices worldwide, leading to high inflation in Europe. In some cases, the EU countries had to adopt economy measures and emergency plans, while record-high energy bills caused mass concerns among common Europeans.

