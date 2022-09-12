https://sputniknews.com/20220912/poll-distrust-in-japanese-government-reaches-record-47-surpassing-approval-rating-1100670264.html

Poll: Distrust in Japanese Government Reaches Record 47%, Surpassing Approval Rating

Poll: Distrust in Japanese Government Reaches Record 47%, Surpassing Approval Rating

TOKYO (Sputnik) - The public distrust in Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government increased to record 47% and for the first time surpassed approval... 12.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-12T07:27+0000

2022-09-12T07:27+0000

2022-09-12T07:27+0000

asia-pacific

japan

rating

fumio kishida

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089850169_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e4b5f2cc01eabfdd6bb2fa9954672228.jpg

The survey showed that 41% of respondents voted in support of the government, while 47% spoke against it. This is a significant regression since August, when the level of public distrust had reached record 39% since the creation of Kishida’s cabinet.Respondents expressed disagreement with the government policy in several areas, including the unpopular decision to hold a state funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe assassinated in July.People also expressed discontent in connection with the revealed ties between some politicians from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the scandalous religious organization Unification Church. In addition, only 21% found government's measures against rising prices to be effective, while 67% did not commend them.Prices are expected to rise for about 8,000 items during autumn, with over 6,000 of them in October. In total, prices will rise for 20,000 products in 2022, with an average price increase of 14%, according to the Japanese research center Teikoku Databank.The survey was conducted on September 10-11 through random telephone conversations among 1,462 people over the age of 18.

asia-pacific

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

asia-pacific, japan, rating, fumio kishida