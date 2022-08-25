Chief of Japanese Police Steps Down Over Failure to Prevent Abe's Assassination

https://sputniknews.com/20220825/chief-of-japans-police-steps-down-over-failure-to-prevent-abes-assassination-1099987114.html

His resignation is expected to be approved at a cabinet meeting on Friday.Onizuka Tomoaki, the police chief of the Nara prefecture, where the assassination took place, also announced his intention to resign on Thursday, Japanese broadcaster NHK said.The review of security measures by the police agency after the attack found flaws in security plans, as well as evidence of insufficient command, information sharing at the scene, and, mainly, the police's failure to notice the suspect approaching Abe, the broadcaster said.The Japanese government is determined to review the security measures for high-ranking officials and prominent figures and strengthen cooperation with regional police teams, which will be the first overhaul of Japan's security protocols in 30 years, according to the report.Abe was attacked on July 8 in the Japanese city of Nara during a campaign speech. His killer, Tetsuya Yamagami, approached the politician from behind and fired two shots from a distance of about 10 meters (33 feet). Police said Abe was conscious immediately after being wounded, but then, during transportation to a hospital, his condition became critical with cardiac and pulmonary arrest. Later in the day, the Nara Medical University hospital pronounced him dead. Abe was 67. His funeral and cremation took place on July 12.Abe's state funeral will be held on September 27, making it the second state funeral for a former prime minister since World War 2. The first one was held in 1967 for Shigeru Yoshida. Other prime ministers received a joint Cabinet Office and Liberal Democratic Party service.

