International
https://sputniknews.com/20220713/japanese-police-chief-admits-task-to-protect-shinzo-abe-failed-1097252770.html
Japanese Police Chief Admits Task to Protect Shinzo Abe Failed
Japanese Police Chief Admits Task to Protect Shinzo Abe Failed
TOKYO (Sputnik) - In connection with the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Itaru Nakamura, head of the Japanese general police... 13.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-13T04:59+0000
2022-07-13T04:59+0000
japan
shinzo abe
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107806/76/1078067623_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_4a95abe1b6215657bdfef475dcba1f8f.jpg
"We are deeply concerned that former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot and killed, the police did not fulfill their task of providing security. As a policeman, I regret this. Given such a difficult outcome, we understand that the problem is not only in the actions of the police on the spot; my responsibility is also great as the head of the police department, which should manage all the police in the regions," Nakamura said.At the same time, Nakamura expressed his intention to continue his activities in this post, so that "this would not happen again."Abe was attacked on Friday morning in the Japanese city of Nara during his campaign speech. Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, approached the politician from behind and fired two shots from a distance of about 10 meters (33 feet). Police said Abe was conscious immediately after being wounded, but then, during transportation, his condition became critical "with cardiac and pulmonary arrest." Later in the day, Nara Medical University hospital pronounced him dead.
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107806/76/1078067623_106:0:1813:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_61196afa5871b7ed421d86c843231f47.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
japan, shinzo abe

Japanese Police Chief Admits Task to Protect Shinzo Abe Failed

04:59 GMT 13.07.2022
CC0 / Pixabay / Police car in Japan
Police car in Japan - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.07.2022
CC0 / Pixabay /
Subscribe
International
India
TOKYO (Sputnik) - In connection with the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Itaru Nakamura, head of the Japanese general police department, admitted on Wednesday that the task of protecting a high-ranking politician had not been completed.
"We are deeply concerned that former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot and killed, the police did not fulfill their task of providing security. As a policeman, I regret this. Given such a difficult outcome, we understand that the problem is not only in the actions of the police on the spot; my responsibility is also great as the head of the police department, which should manage all the police in the regions," Nakamura said.
At the same time, Nakamura expressed his intention to continue his activities in this post, so that "this would not happen again."
Abe was attacked on Friday morning in the Japanese city of Nara during his campaign speech. Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, approached the politician from behind and fired two shots from a distance of about 10 meters (33 feet). Police said Abe was conscious immediately after being wounded, but then, during transportation, his condition became critical "with cardiac and pulmonary arrest." Later in the day, Nara Medical University hospital pronounced him dead.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала