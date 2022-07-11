https://sputniknews.com/20220711/hideo-kojima-considers-legal-action-over-fake-accusations-he-killed-shinzo-abe-1097197403.html

Hideo Kojima Considers Legal Action Over Fake Accusations He Killed Shinzo Abe

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s assassination on Friday has caused shockwaves across the world, but one of those who really felt the repercussions... 11.07.2022, Sputnik International

Legendary video game developer Hideo Kojima is weighing up legal action against “some” of the slew of false social media claims that he was the murderer of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe.In an official statement, Kojima Productions said it "strongly condemns the spread of fake news and rumours that convey false information".The company did not reveal exactly which cases it may launch legal action against.Shortly after Abe's assassination, many social media users started to promote false allegations claiming that Kojima was behind the murder. One example included right-wing French politician Damien Rieu who tweeted several images of Kojima with the caption "The far-left kills".He later removed the post and apologized for spreading false information, admitting that he was wrong to share something he failed to check.Japanese police have revealed that the actual perpetrator, Tetsuya Yamagami, has admitted to the killing. According to reports, Yamagami was initially planning to kill the leader of the Unification Church, but the former Japanese PM was also his target because he allegedly promoted the church in Japan. Yamagami has reportedly told investigators that his mother donated a large amount of money to the church, crippling the family's finances.The former Japanese PM was killed on Friday after being shot during a campaign event for a fellow LDP member.

